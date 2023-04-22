Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Havasu Harvest. The employees are very knowledgeable and my pain has not returned.
Onions to the owner of the rat-like black dog at Rotary Beach on Saturday. Dang thang kept yippin’ at everything, including the air. Loud and intrusive. I feel sorry for anyone with a tiny, rat-like dog like that one.
Orchids to Papa Murphy’s Take “N” Bake Pizza. Great pizza and the best customer service in town.
Orchids to Bradley Ford Collision Center. They did a great job fixing my Taurus, which lost an epic battle in a parking lot not too long ago. I was in and out fast and my car looks and runs great.
Onions to all of the illegal drugs in this town. What is our beautiful little city coming to? Thank God the police are on it but way too much drug activity for this size town.
Orchids to Mike at Whiz Kids Computer Services. I dropped my laptop and cracked the screen. Mike knew just what to do and who to take it to. My laptop looks and runs great.
Orchids to Orthopedic Innovations and Dr. Tilgner. What a wonderful doctor. I had the best experience going there. Low lighting and a calm, restful, peaceful waiting room with friendly, professional and efficient staff who got me in and out in a very timely fashion.
Orchids to the staff at Montana Steak House. What a great, party-like atmosphere to have a fantastic steak dinner in. We were a large party and, with reservations, got treated excellently. Great staff, great food, great ambiance.
Onions to grocery store bakeries. Is it me or are they just not what they used to be?
Orchids to Julia at Deluxe Cleaners! What a sweet person. Awesome customer service anytime I have used this business. She certainly makes a person smile.
Orchids to Smiths for having a great bunch of people working there. Everyone is helpful and happy to answer any questions. And yes, I am a snowbird but I do not have this kind of shopping option at home.
Onions to all who do not realize that most streets have a speed limit of 25 miles per hour. It is terrible how fast vehicles go down streets at 40-50 miles per hour. Most drivers do not realize that 25 miles per hour in school zones are always 25 miles per hour, not just during school hours.
Onions to people who park in the driving lane on the street in front of their houses. That is an accident waiting to happen. If you have too many cars, get rid of one. There is no parking lane in front of your house.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.