Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to scammers. I just received a call from the Walmart store telling me that someone purchased a gift card in my name for $500.
I needed to verify it! I called the Walmart store here and they say they do not make those kinds of calls. I tried to call the number back but it was not a good telephone number. I just want to alert people about this scam. Jackie.
Onions to a local shuttle service. The dispatcher was wonderful, but the driver left my seventeen year old son stranded at Home Depot after arrangements were made for his pickup. The owner just made excuses. They showed up but left him stating they don’t go out that far. They left him!
Orchids to Christian at Midas Touch Fine Home Painting. So professional and kind. Well done. We love the look of our home!
Orchids to Cedar and Marley, two of the best dogs in the world to babysit. Sweet, and very lovable, gentle giants.
Orchids to our wedding. Thanks to Thom at Shugrue’s for food, Cornerstone Bakery for cake, Tux and Tulips for flowers, High End Productions for music and the coordinator, Charley for photos and Darren for my hair. It was the best day ever!
Orchids to Connie at Chase Bank. Thank you for helping my teenage son open his first bank account. Connie took the time to show him how to use the online banking APP as well as make his first ATM deposit.
Orchids to the alert driver who avoided hitting me Friday night on Lake Havasu Avenue near Industrial. A friend was returning a rental truck and I had parked not only in a driving lane but had turned lights off as I waited. Because you sent an officer you got a dangerous situation handled safely. Orchids to the young kind and professional officer who assisted this old lady to make a better choice of a waiting spot. Good thing as the return took over an hour!
Onions to everybody who does not pick up their yard sale signs after their sale is over. They know where you live.
Orchids to the young man in the beautiful blue truck, at Taco Bell on Friday, who gave a $50 bill to pay for as many orders as it would pay. I was first behind you. Thank you so much! Made my day!
Orchids to Danielle Tidahl of All Seasons Fitness for the great warm up for the 5K at the Havasu Half 2022! Thank you!
Onions to the house carpenters working on Saddleback Drive whose music and filthy language permeates our quiet neighborhood. Enough.
Orchids to my friend and neighbor Sharon. Gracious, caring and in tune with her surroundings. Her wit and sense of the obvious shines an added glow on her fantastic personality. Ranger Terry.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
