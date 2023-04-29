Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Mr. McCulloch for flying in the many visitors with the vision of helping to build Lake Havasu City to what it is today!
Orchids to Main Street closure for the big boats. It’s enjoyed by so many, obviously. If you don’t like it, stay home that day! Maybe you should consider the amount of money this event brings to our town instead of the inconvenience to you for one day!
Orchids to the northside drive-through. The convenience is more important than the prices!
Orchids to Erica and Jason. They were going to work when they helped this old lady fill her car with gas. I hadn’t done it before. They were both so sweet and well mannered. Thank you, Erica and Jason. Old Lady at the Pump.
Onions to the people who bring their dogs to downtown events without paw protection.
Onions to the condo complex that won’t heat the pool. We pay for a heated pool with our HOA dues. Instead, you waste precious water on watering the grass. This is the desert and grass doesn’t belong here. The Board members are making poor choices.
Onions to overuse of the word “woke.” Many people don’t even know what it actually means.
Orchids all the way around to Havasu Mobility Scooters and E-Bikes! Matt went above and beyond making sure my scooter was in top condition. When an electrical gremlin popped up, he fixed it right away and brought the scooter back to me even though the scooter was sold as is.
Orchids to London Bridge Resort. This place is so fun. We are at the base of the famous London Bridge. The people who work here, the view, the guest, the entertainment, the pools, and the walks along the lake are amazing. My husband played golf and I ventured out on the property and then onto downtown. Can’t wait to come back for all of it.
Onions to the onion giver about leashing dogs in the Channel. We bring our dogs down to the Channel to give them a chance to be a dog for a change instead of someone’s pet. Let a dog be a dog! They’re not bothering you!
Orchids to the driver of the white sedan who paid for our coffee at The Human Bean on Wednesday. It made our day!
Orchids to my neighbor who joined in, without asking, to help me pick up my trash that blew all over the street when a sudden gust of wind blew the lid off of my trash can! Thank you, and yes, next time I’ll think twice about not bagging so many items when I throw them away.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
