Onions to the woman who did not remove her non-service dog immediately from the store after it did its business on the floor. I am not a dog hater but only service dogs should be allowed in any store. Dogs do not belong in grocery carts either.
Orchids to all of the hard-working Dementia Connection folks and sponsors for the dementia seminar presentation Thursday. It was such a great service to our community as it addresses a serious public health concern.
Orchids to Serenity House Assisted Living. They are beyond wonderful! Genuine care, creating a true home for our precious mom when the need arose.
Onions to the garage- seller people dumping all of their junk and broken stuff off at Goodwill. If it is trash, just dump it.
Orchids to Logan and Shoreline Plumbing. I called regarding a kitchen faucet problem. Logan arrived that afternoon as scheduled and fixed my faucet in just a few minutes. That made my bride very happy. The cost was much less than my previous plumber. Well done!
Onions to any store that allows non-service dogs inside. After getting hit with the nauseating smell of dog poo, it is amazing the poor guy who had to clean it up didn’t also have vomit to clean up. Horrible!
Orchids to Tyson at Lowe’s for helping us with a new fridge when ours went on the fritz. My houseful of company didn’t help, but you did! Thank you!
Onions to the club that employs someone whose ongoing rudeness and disrespect continues to be tolerated. We have heard how she talks to members and employees. It is surprising that you find it acceptable.
Onions to “pleasure boaters” who don’t know their aft from a hole in the water! Why do you squeeze between a fisherman who is casting to the the shore 20 feet away? With such a large lake, why must wake boats speed by 30 feet away from a fisherman quietly tossing a bait 40 feet away in the same direction? If people must pass a test to drive a car, maybe it’s time to require a test for boaters.
Orchids to all the awesome people in Lake Havasu City who give their time in order for others to enjoy all of the volunteer run events as well as the community performers that give such great shows. Look forward to the many opportunities to see as many as possible.
Onions to the boat company for not mandating a 10-year old to wear their life jacket and telling all guests on the boat to lie to authorities if asked about the child’s age.
Orchids to Christian Hal Midas. Either he’s the cleverest marketing guru or the most romantic guy in town. Nice touch, Midas!
