Orchids to AutoWorks. Thank you for your professionalism, your courtesy and your “not too expensive” rates. You are always very friendly and reassuring for this old grandma.
Onions to our town being over-run by out of state people who don’t respect our lake, roads, and residents. With a motto “Play Like You Mean it” what do you expect? Have you seen all of the arrests lately?
Onions to assuming someone’s gender because they use their initials. I’m not a she. I’m annoyed about this and so is my wife!
Onions to the market. They changed the rules and the prices again. No one had the courtesy to call the vendors who have been with the market since the opening day to tell them they will no longer be able to contribute. Very rude to do business with.
Orchids to Nick Litras with Niko’s Grill and Pub for the amazing gift. Your generosity was most appreciated! Thank you!
Onions to businesses on Main Street. You have customers who need parking but all of your employees take the parking spaces. Please be considerate of other businesses and your clients who need to park.
Orchids to AARO Enterprises for a prompt response on Friday afternoon. We had a dangerous problem caused by a microburst wind that damaged our awning. Thank you very much to Clark and Steve who quickly solved our problem. From a loyal customer.
Orchids to Dust Bunny Cleaning. The owner is outstanding! She is not only super sweet but very knowledgeable when it comes to her business. Thank you so much for everything and I can’t wait for my next appointment.
Orchids to Sunrize Air Conditioning for installing our mini split units. They were on time, did a great job installing, and the price was right. We’re cool! Great job! Thank you!!
Orchids to Breathe Clean Air Duct Cleaning. They cleaned our ducts and returned the following week to seal them. We noticed an improvement right away. Great service, on time, and priced right. Great job. Thank you!
Onions to the neighbor placing a shed in his backyard blocking my view of the mountains. I thought structures on residential property could only be as high as the home roof line, but this guy put up an entire A-frame on his property.
Onions to the office whose front desk people need training. Your office manager isn’t training you for customer service properly.
Orchids to Dr. Heiner, surgical nurses, and recovery nurses for taking such good care of me during and after surgery. Dr. Heiner and all at Lakeside Orthopedics are the best!
Orchids to Ryan at All American Air. Working in triple digit degree weather, he got on my roof, assessed my unit’s issues and fixed my air conditioning unit. Thank you, Ryan.
Orchids to Jocelyn Rae Photography for the beautiful portraits she took for me. You did a great job. Thank you.
Orchids to Steve and Chad at Don’s Autobody. Such excellent service. They went the extra mile amazing.
Orchids to Dr. Wendy for awesome customer support for all of my pets.
Orchids to Lakeside Spine and Pain Institute. They provide a high level of professional treatment to each and every patient. We are fortunate to have them here in Lake Havasu City.
Orchids to Air Control for being professional and patient. My issues were fixed in a timely manner and the price was right. Great job!
Isn't there a city ordinance for Main St. Businesses, that their employees are supposed to walk to work?
