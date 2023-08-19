Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the guy who is clearly selling drugs from the locker room at the gym. You reek of pot and you aren’t very sly. And Onions to the gym for letting him.
Orchids to All Haul It! Edgar was pleasant to work with and after reaching out to seven different landscaping companies, he was the only one who got back to me promptly, offered a fair price, and showed up when he said he would! The trees look great; we will definitely be a long-time customer! Thank you to you and your crew!
Orchids to Bob’s Cabinets for the spectacular job they did on repairing a piece of my corian countertop from my motorhome after it fell off because of the very rough road on Interstate 40. Thank you so much. Tom and Margaret
Onions to the bank that required me to make an in-person branch visit to make a simple change to my account. After arriving within a few minutes of my appointment time, I waited 20 minutes without being helped, so I left.
Onions to the lack of transportation in this county anymore. What are seniors and the disabled supposed to do when you cut us off like this? I’m one of many. You need to correct this. We have always had transportation here.
Onions to banks who don’t clean their ATM machines. The ATMs are filthy! I hate to even touch them! Please clean your ATM machines.
Onions to all those who complain about restaurant meal and drink prices. Do you really think these establishments can absorb the costs of inflation that impact their bottom line? They are not charitable institutions for your benefit, they are in it to make a living as well as the wait staff that are barely scraping out a living. Have you looked at the cost of housing in Havasu lately?
Orchids to Jason at First Class RV. My power step stopped retracting on my RV. He took the time to quickly test my motor and suggested it was my magnetic door switch. I purchased the replacement switch, installed it and now the step is working as it should.
Onions to Aaron of Mohave Solar. We called Mohave Solar who installed panels on the garage roof that regulates our pool water. Aaron found the problem and fixed it in record time. Saved us beau coup bucks. Nice smile too! Kudos to Aaron!
Onions to the weekends at Rotary Park. That place looks like visiting day at Los Angeles County jail. The parking lot is full of California plates and the beach is full of parolees. Time to clean up Lake Havasu City.
Orchids to the kind man who bought my son and his six friends lunch at Ken’s Pizza. They called you their guardian angel with all of the kind advice you gave them. They gave the waitress a great tip.
Onions to the unkempt look of our cemetery. It’s a beautiful location with lake views and so serene but the place looks worn out.
Orchids to The Cobbler Shoe Repair shop. Lonnie, the owner, did excellent work on two new pairs of shoes that the shoe store ruined. Lonnie is a professional at his work. He is honest, very reasonable and his shop is very clean. You will be glad you went there!
Orchids to the Boat House Grill which has great cuisine and delightful staff. Manager Jenny Rietmann and Dustin Collamer were friendly, prompt, and provided excellent service. We will definitely be back for the Fish and Chips.
Onions to restaurant that illegally charges a fee for using a debit card. Additionally, the same restaurant is charging nearly 5% for using either debit or credit cards which exceeds the maximum fee allowed for credit cards under state law. I will not be back.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.