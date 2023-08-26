Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to all of the small homes being built in Lake Havasu City. They build tiny homes but no parking to go with them. Are they there for low income people? I don’t think so, as they are expensive to buy and so the rent is high.
Onions to people at the gym who sit on weight equipment long periods, just browsing their phone. Why do you do that? Other people are waiting to use those machines.
Orchids to Havasu Pest Control. They did an outstanding job getting rid of my insect and bug problem. Their treatment and cleanup were both outstanding.
Orchids to Arizona Coast Radiology. They were able to get me in almost right away. When I showed up for my appointment, they addressed me by name and were most caring and courteous. They did a great job.
Orchids to Mills Brothers. We recently purchased a bed and mattress set and it was delivered in a timely manner. Nice delivery people and nice sales people. Great place to go.
Orchids to Sonora Quest Laboratories. The staff there are very nice, so friendly and helpful. Thank you for making a nervous Nellie like me so comfortable.
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Center. I had to undergo surgery recently, and was delighted to find that I was expertly taken care of. I was so nervous and I can’t thank the recovery staff enough who helped me through a very difficult time. Thank you!
Orchids to George of Luxury Floors. He fixed the ugly ripples in our carpet for a very reasonable cost. He was very professional and nice to deal with.
Onions to the inoperable ATV parked on the south side of town. Fix this piece of junk or remove it!
Onions to having little to no availability for working people to use the lap swimming pool and not being more transparent about the scheduling changes. As things currently are, too many paying patrons are not able to take advantage of the amenities.
Orchids to the storm clean-up crew member who so diligently worked on old Tonto Drive above Warrior Drive. Nicest job ever! Thank you so very much!
Onions to a six-story hotel on the channel. The buildings that were originally there were only two story. All buildings should be limited to a maximum of four stories to preserve lake views.
Orchids to Melissa at Dr. Adams optical department. You went above and beyond to make a bad situation good. We thank you so much for a great outcome.
Onions to water, sewer and electricity rates going up. Those of us on fixed incomes are being squeezed and the only way to conserve is to cut our medications or our meals. If we cut our electrical use, we can’t cook as often. If we cut our water, we go without washing ourselves, our clothes or our dishes. It would be nice if the authorities identify the abusers and penalize them and not all of us.
Orchids to Sarah and staff at Gems Assisted Living! Thank you for being the best and genuinely caring about those in your care. Your help made this process much easier. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you, from our entire family, especially dad even though he won’t say it.
Orchids to Dr. Tilgner for the pain relief in my shoulder. Ten years ago his shoulder surgery cured my pain completely within three months. Now, one shot took away 90% of it. Highly recommend him for all joint problems. Professional and the best.
Onions to the three construction projects on Bluegrass Drive for leaving piles of dirt partially on the road and their vehicles partly on both sides of the road .
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
(1) comment
"Onions to the inoperable ATV parked on the south side of town. Fix this piece of junk or remove it!"
Which one? Seems like they're hundreds of them. Don't forget, though, that if on private property it's basically NOYB. This is Havasu. We all park various kinds of vehicles all over our properties. Did you look around before you moved here?
