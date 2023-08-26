Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Onions to all of the small homes being built in Lake Havasu City. They build tiny homes but no parking to go with them. Are they there for low income people? I don’t think so, as they are expensive to buy and so the rent is high.

azbeancounter
Steve Petrangelo

"Onions to the inoperable ATV parked on the south side of town. Fix this piece of junk or remove it!"

Which one? Seems like they're hundreds of them. Don't forget, though, that if on private property it's basically NOYB. This is Havasu. We all park various kinds of vehicles all over our properties. Did you look around before you moved here?

