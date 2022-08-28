Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Havasis for a wonderful lunch at Breakwater Grill restaurant. What a great group of gals. So nice to meet new people and make friends. See you at the next event.
Onions to having just received my pension check that was 23 days late coming from Illinois. After canceling the original check, the replacement came three days before the original check. This is the second time this year this has happened because our postal system is failing us.
Orchids to Haven Health! Thank you for the great care you are giving me! Shout out to all of the nurses, CNAs, physical and occupation therapists, and a special shout out to Charlene in housekeeping! Elizabeth E8.
Onions to driving up Main just before six in the morning and praying I don’t break down. Seems to me an area toward the top of Main is a staging area for nurse Cratchit to pass out medication. It looks like a horror movie. Use the back door or something.
Onions to those complaining of a water shortage while also advocating for more faucets in our city. Such people speak with forked tongue. You can’t ask everyone else to conserve but you don’t!
Orchids to Gavin and the team at Discount Tires for replacing my worn out tires before my out-of-town trip.
Orchids to the Autoworks team for being very timely, professional and thorough with their explanations regarding my car.
Orchids to Dr. Kwon and his team for my successful surgery, and to awesome nurses Tara, Hollie and Fe and all the staff for their exceptional care while I was in Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Orchids to Dawn of A2Z Grout. You did an amazing job on our 28 year old kitchen grout. It looks like brand new. She is very reasonable in price and she is perfectionist and her work shows it. Go Dawn!
Onions to the City! When our water allotment runs out what are we going to do? We need moratoriums on new construction and new pools. When the water’s gone it’s gone.
Orchids to Walter at Mercury Air Conditioning for being a hardworking, honest, polite and respectful person. We appreciate you and everything you do. You Rock!
Orchids to Brittni L. at Anderson Chrysler Jeep. I appreciate your knowledge and exceptional customer service in the purchase of my new vehicle. Thank you. LA.
Onions to the city. Are they ever going do their job and enforce vacation rentals? For years, us residential taxpayers are still putting up with loud music, bad language, and 20 plus people crammed into a three bedroom house. We called the police six times to the same house so far 2022.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
