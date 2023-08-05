Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions with Onion-givers ratting on each other. If you have a problem with your neighbor, how about doing the adult thing and actually talking to them? Stop with the hateful Onions.
Onions to the neighborhood bougainvillea bushes and those pretty messy pink petals that blow into our yards and pools every single day! They clump together in, under and around everything and fill up the pool filter basket.
Orchids to Big Blasters for a wonderful job on re-plastering my pool and making it better than new. They are masters at their trade with true professionalism and incredible employees who care!
Orchids to Carol, the sister of Ranger Terry. I was wondering what happened to his Orchids of late. Thank you for the lovely tribute to your brother. Now we have a face in which to associate all the wonderful Orchids he wrote. Sorry for your loss.
Onions to not being able to get the fish cleaning station repaired at Site Six for over a year now.
Onions to the new housing availability and affordability study. The study was a waste of time and effort. Try asking the people who have moved away, taken a second job, or had to bring in a roommates on how affordable and available housing is in Lake Havasu City.
Orchids to Pryia at the UPS store for such a sweet personality and for being so quick and helpful. Thank you so much!
Orchids to Tricia, Marci, Jakee and Dr. Jennings at Jennings and Larson Family Dentistry. They are professional, kind, friendly and provide great service. We are always satisfied with our appointments and we were fortunate to be referred to them.
Orchids to Kristie Wright, the front-end supervisor at Lowe’s, who is worth her weight in gold. She gets the problem solved. The wrong washer was delivered to me and my washer went to another customer. I called at 6:45 p.m. and spoke to her. Lowe’s delivery truck was back at my house at 7 p.m.
Orchids to Karen at City Maytag for assisting me in resetting my new washer.
Orchids to Andrea at El Pollo Loco. We love getting her at the drive up window! They are lucky to have her. She is hard working and always happy to see you. She always manages to make us smile!
Orchids to Curb Appeal! I find them to be the best business we have ever worked with from start to finish! They are honest, dependable, hard-working employees and all around great business. We are so happy with our new, cool deck! We will highly recommend you to all our friends. Onions to hair salon owners for thinking it’s acceptable to have stylists working in the shop who are scantily clad. I go there to get my hair done, not to watch a peep show. Sadly, it’s a bad reflection on the salon.
Orchids to the Onion-giver that the local and state officers lost control of the club. F bombs everywhere, kitchen workers come in on their days off and carry on like a bunch of preteens and office workers sitting at the bar drinking and flirting with the members during office hours.
Orchids to the wonderful staff at River Valley Hospice for taking care of our beloved one, Jack.
Orchids to the wonderful lady at the Motor Vehicle Department who went above and beyond.
Orchids to Montana Steakhouse. We enjoyed a phenomenal dinner once again with great drinks that were well made by a super duper bar. One of our favorite places to sit down to enjoy a great steak.
Orchids to Diana, the manager of the deli counter at Smith’s grocery. She put together an amazing party tray for me and I really appreciate it. Thank you!
Agreed Jake, best part of the paper!
Jim
Onions to the onion giver about onion givers. My wife and I enjoy reading the onions every day.
