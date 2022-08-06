Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to yelling at the teenage girl trying to do three things at once while still filling your order in a timely manner. It’s not that people don’t want to work- it’s that they’re tired of abuse from the likes of you. Ironic you call yourself a local with out of state license plates.
Orchids to Michelle and crew at True Care Urgent Care. Everyone was courteous and over the top friendly and helpful. They addressed my issue with care and understanding. They even kept the technician past his quitting time to take a chest X-ray. Dave.
Orchids to Melinda from Parker Pest Control. She saw my mom’s obituary in the paper and called to express her condolences. We were touched by your sympathy and kind words. Thank you for the great service you gave my mom over the years.
Onions to politicians who quote how much money they made instead of what they are going to do for the citizens. I guess money is what determines who gets elected and not the citizens.
Orchids to Hospice of Havasu and Nurse Barb. She was so helpful, patient and kind to mom in her final days. Orchids, also, to the whole hospice staff. We could not have persevered without them. Thanks from The Stingley and Miller family.
Onions to bad parenting. Stop chasing around young guys and dressing inappropriately. Start acting like a mother and stop being their friend. Another one in rehabilitation. It’s all your fault your kids are messing up.
Onions to posting filtered seductive photos while in rehabilitation. Practicing self love isn’t looking for many likes and hearts on social media. But I guess you got that from your mama; it’s all an act.
Orchids to the whole crew at Pro Therapy. My successful recovery from back surgery couldn’t have been accomplished without your caring and knowledgeable guidance. Special shout out to David, Sam, Bridget and Cassidy. Nancy
Orchids to Angela in the pharmacy at Smith’s. She is always so nice and professional. A real pleasure to deal with. Thank you, Angela, you make a tedious and dreadful chore for me a happy and pleasant occasion.
Orchids to Cindy at Safeway Drive Up and Go. After my order was hopelessly, somehow, messed up she exercised real command level decision making and corrected my order for me. She went above and beyond for me and I truly appreciate it.
Orchids to Dave’s Appliance. I had an oven that needed a replacement part. The oven was nearly 40 years old so I wasn’t expecting to find a rack that fit. Dave’s Appliances came to the rescue. They were a real help to me and saved me the money of having to buy a whole new oven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.