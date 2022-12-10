Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to TLC Appliance Repair. Going through our home warranty people, American Home Shield who contacted them, they called me the next day and came out right away to fix my dryer. However, he had to order a part but it arrived in just a few days. I highly recommend these folks. June.
Orchids to all those who participated in the Christmas Tree Lane decorations this year.
Everyone did a great job. Thank you for all for
the holiday lights and cheer.
Onions to the golf course for not flying the American flag at half staff on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day! Show respect for the veterans who gave their life for your freedom.
Onions to winter visitors who think this town couldn’t survive without their money. How did we make it for two covid years and see increased revenue? Are residents staying home when everyplace is clogged?
Orchids to the Albertsons butchers. It took the whole team, but they came up with an answer to our question regarding flap steak versus skirt steak! Thanks.
Orchids to the Onion-givers to the private club. You are certainly hitting the nail on the head. Those in power certainly could care less about the members. It’s all about control and giving each other high fives.
Onions to the restaurants that routinely score only a ‘satisfactory’ on their kitchen inspections. Their high prices warrant sanitary kitchens. The dining areas are bad enough, especially outside, I can only imagine what their kitchens look like. No longer a patron. Clean it up!
Orchids to the medical records office of the Havasu Regional Medical Center. We needed a lengthy medical report for an appointment in a very short period of time, putting them under a bit of stress. They came up with the report in half the time required. I wish I knew the name of the lady who helped us, but she needs an orchid anyway. Thank you!
Orchids to the woman whose hand-made tamales we buy at The KAWS during the farmers market. I haven’t seen her for a while and I really wish I knew where she went. I am in need of more of her delicious tamales.
Orchids to good tenants who don’t get enough credit. All we hear about are greedy landlords and selfish tenants. Everyone should know that isn’t always the case. I love my tenants and value our relationship tremendously.
Orchids to all of the organizations having Christmas rummage and fundraisers I’m buying the best stuff from all of you while also having a great time!
Orchids to winter in Lake Havasu City. I love the hot ciders, fire pits and welcoming fireplaces on cold nights.
