Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to primadona hipsters who make assumptions about others based on skin color and age. First, never lay hands on anyone, especially a senior. Second, stop assuming you know how they are; in my case I am open and caring and have mixed race children, so stop.
Orchids about the entitled youngsters. No one is complaining. Most of the entitled are spoiled brats who assume they know when they know nothing of how or where an elder came from. The fact is, most are lovely, open minded people who just will not let presumptuous brats label them.
Orchids to the couple who paid for our meal the other day at Hokkaido Buffet. Merry Christmas to you and thank you.
Orchids to the wonderful woman the other day in Walmart. She was so friendly and nice. She gave us a $50 gift card for Walmart, what a true gift. We really needed this, thank you so much
Orchids to Mike McAndrew. He spent extra time assisting us with our insurance paperwork and ensuring our needs were being met. His expertise, experience and professionalism are unmatched. Thank you so much. You are appreciated!
Onions to the noisy street I foolishly bought my house on. It is normally tolerable until those sirens start wailing at 4 a.m. Oy!
Orchids to the couple in the car behind me who paid for my morning coffee. I’ll have you know, I paid it forward immediately. Thank you for your kindness, it’s a great way to start the day.
Orchids to to the man at the gas station on McCulloch who knew enough to pull all the way forward when deciding which pump to gas up at. You saved me from having to drive the entire way around the pumps and re-position myself. Glad there are folks like you still out there who were taught proper.
Onions to the traffic! I heard recently that a poll recorded too much traffic as the number two reason people cite for leaving Arizona. Too many people coming in too fast and they want to get to a slower paced community. I’m about right behind them!
Orchids to Lange Veterinary for helping us. They are always so compassionate in helping us deal with our furbaby’s appointments and treatments. Special thamks to Dr. Bell.
Orchids to TrueCare Urgent Care for the efficiency of their staff. You always do such a great job.
Onions to the people taking all the doggie doo bags at the dog park by the channel. Bags are put there one day and then the next day they’re gone! The bags are for use at the dog park, not your home! Take only what you need on that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.