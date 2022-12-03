Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Bob’s My Shop! I was told by a dealership that our car needed a new part and labor for our car. Their cost estimate was $500 plus. The second opinion from Bob’s was problem solved and no charge! You guys rock. Dennis and Ramona.
Onions to the burger joint. We drove up to the drive through and waited for 10 minutes, no answer. We then drove to the pick-up window, and no one came over to see what we wanted. We waited five minutes and drove to Carl’s Jr. and got waited on in two minutes. If you don’t have enough help, then put a sign on your drive through that it is closed.
Onions to all delivery people who daily brake quickly in the gravel and flat rocks by my mailbox sending it all over the place. If I call and complain I will never get my correct items which is debatable now. Managers speak to your staff!
Orchids to all in the emergency room. We spent 13 hours in the ER. It was worth every minute. Each person employed there went over and above helping us. The staff even gave us each a hot, warm blanket to keep warm with and the one and only doctor working in the ER is awesome, kind, knowledgeable and not stingy with her time. T&C
Orchids to all of the artists for donating their art work to our Empty Bowl silent auction. Your work will help us raise funds at The KAWS to donate to St. Vincent de Paul food bank. Sincerely, Empty Bowl Crew.
Orchids to the clubs, grocers, city council, staff, parks staff, school board, directors, volunteer food service workers, WAVE, and many more, for making my task of preparing 40 turkeys, 20 hams, and all of the trimmings for the coming community dinner so easy. It doesn’t feel like work but a blessing.
Onions to the surge of patients in the emergency room. I wonder how many were winter visitors? This is what winter visitors bring to the community, a drain on services.
Onions to the hate about us being the vodka couple who are too huggy for the beer and whiskey guzzlers. Shame on you all! How many lives and members can you special people ruin? We have only begun to hug.
Orchids to Breakfast with Santa at Four Clovers. The Havasis ladies did a magnificent job. The kids loved it. Santa and Mrs. Claus were awesome. Thank you, Havasis for another fantastic event!
Orchards to the Miracle Ears front office lady. She always greats us with a big smile and a hearty hello!
Orchids to Dani at Javelina Cantina. She’s a great waitress who made my birthday dinner a real success and joy. Thank you, Dani! Keep up the good work.
