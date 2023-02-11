Orchids and Onions

Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Onions to the constant fire crackers, gun shots and other noises coming from the desert on the northside. There are residences up there. Just look on the other side of the hill and you will see that you are putting other people’s lives in danger with your activities. I’m tired of bullets raining down in my back yard.

