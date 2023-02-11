Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the constant fire crackers, gun shots and other noises coming from the desert on the northside. There are residences up there. Just look on the other side of the hill and you will see that you are putting other people’s lives in danger with your activities. I’m tired of bullets raining down in my back yard.
Orchids to Vistar Vending Marching Supplier drivers who are so good about letting me know when they are arriving for a delivery. Things like that help small business more than you. Thank you!
Onions to all the folks dumping mattresses and other garbage out in the desert. It is no one’s job to clean up after you and dumping like this illegal. It’s illegal for a reason, it creates a fire hazard with all of the debris build up and the fire department might not be able to get to it to put the fire out.
Orchids to the Onion-giver about to not being able to schedule her medical appointment this year because the wise winter visitors schedule a year ahead. I, too, am suffering a several month-long delay in receiving medical care. My dermatologist is booked through May.
Orchids to all of my customers on route 1 and route 29 for their generous tips during the holidays. I was able to get my car fixed and get new tires.
Orchids to Pooch Paradise on Swanson Avenue. They are very personable and they did a superb job on our Husky mix. They are fairly new in town. The place is spotless and they don’t overbook. They were also very kind and loving to our dog. We highly recommend them. Tom and Iva.
Onions to medical offices with terrible service. My appointment was at 4 p.m. and I was, finally ushered into a room at 6 p.m. After waiting two long hours, the doctor saw me for a rushed ten minutes. This is unacceptable service. On top of that, the receptionist was rude.
Onions to restaurants who don’t put an adequate amount of booze in your drinks and deliver martinis with the glass not full. “I’ve been robbed!”
Orchids to Priority Pool Care. Great people, great customer service. I highly recommend them.
Orchids to Amore Pies & More. I bought a lemon meringue not too long ago for some guests I was hosting to enjoy and I got so many compliments from it. It was an absolutely delicious pie. I can’t wait to go back and get something else.
Orchids to the car wash over by Car Toyz. Not long after our car wash, we noticed a streaking on the back of the car and lower, on the back of the car, the car wash had missed the car all together. We went right back and they made it right. We got a new car wash free and this time it came out perfectly.
Orchids to the famous Lake Havasu City weather! No floods, no snow storms, just beautiful blue skies year ‘round.
