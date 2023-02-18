Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Midas Touch Painting and especially to Chris who did a great job. He was excellent in customer service, spot on in communicating with us seeing to it our wants and needs were met and he did excellent work. Thank you, Chris! We could not be happier. The Morgans.
Onions to the auto garage that quotes one price then charges almost double that price when you pick up your vehicle.
Orchids to Bob’s My Shop for great service and assisting me with saving money on my 1998 Suburban.
Onions to the removal of the benches under the bridge. Now there is no place to sit and rest.
Orchids to Sam’s Place. Sam’s has the best waffles in town in my humble opinion. Always fresh and still at a reasonable price. I go there often for breakfast and am seldom disappointed.
Orchids to my neighbor’s dog who howls at the moon. Fortunately, I’m up by 4 a.m. so I get to listen to a most beautiful and haunting sound. So primal! I love it.
Orchids to Affordable Landscaping and Maintenance for an excellent job of trimming all our desert plants and trees. They also cleaned up all the trimmings and our yard looks beautiful! I highly recommend this landscaping service.
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Center. I had an appointment to use their radiology services. I went through the checking-in process at both the hospital and the radiology department very smoothly and in virtually no time at all. Everyone was most pleasant and professional.
Orchids to A Natural Massage and Day Spa. I got a great massage at a great price in a wonderful and relaxing atmosphere. The staff are so very nice and pleasant to deal with. Thanks for a great experience.
Orchids to Safeway for their fantastic service with little to no wait at their service counter. The service there is the best and quickest in town.
Onions to all the construction projects of new homes and apartments. Our small town is already bursting at the seams with too many cars. Where is the water coming from for all the people that will be occupying these new housing projects?
Orchids to the young man working at Smith’s market this morning who found my purse still sitting in my empty cart in the parking lot and turned it in to the lost and found. I found him bagging groceries and I shook his hand and told him he had “made my day”. What a sweetheart! I hope they hire a million more like him.
Orchids to my friend Dianna who thoughtfully shares snippets of her vacation with me through social media. I love her updates and knowing she is safe while abroad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.