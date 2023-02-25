Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to making us Canadians feel like we are some kind of nut jobs.
It’s not our fault we have an odd government who
makes us run to Arizona because of the crazy metric
system. We truly do want to move here and some of us
have. Please keep us. Onions to having to replace
water pipes. Weren’t these
all replaced when the sewer
was installed? Looks like the
sewer fiasco keeps on giving
which continues to take
more out of our pocket book.
Onions to the resident who
flies the United States flag
upside down.
Onions to the city’s new logo, “Welcome to Lake
Havasu City, the storage capitol of the world!”
Orchids to the ladies of Lake View Dental.
You’re the Best! Love you,
Gapless.
Onions to the vacant lot on Nautilus Drive and the
next door owners and their contractors who have used
it for months for access to build their backyard
oasis. You have left it a real
eyesore, with materials, a
bucket, even junk at the
street. Shows what you
care about the neighborhood.
Onions to dog owners who can’t follow simple rules. I
guess it’s a dogs life at the channel. More and more
dogs where it says “No Dogs Allowed.” Now, finally,
dog feces on the “No Dogs Allowed” sidewalk
marking is what prompted
this response.
Onions to the driver of a
yellow Jeep who heard and saw the big red fire
engine on S. Palo Verde Boulevard, by the high
school, but instead of pulling
over and stopping, continued
to drive past all the vehicles that pulled over.
No one knew what you
were doing.
Onions for closing SARA Park dog park on
Wednesday when the fireworks don’t start until
Thursday night! Why do they close the park during
the day when fireworks are
only at night?
Orchids to Dawn Jackson
If you need your grout cleaned, Dawn Jackson
is the one to call. She is
sweet, professional and
very good at her job. She
made my 20 year old grout
look better than new!
Orchids to Todd of Razors
Edge and his employees.
They did a great job on laying
our new tile! We are so
pleased with them for the
way they handled it all! We
highly recommend Todd!
Their work and personalities
are great! S. Dells.
Orchids to Julie in
Radiology at the Havasu
Regional Medical Center.
For my CT Scan she found
my sad little vein in the
first try. Awesome technique,
she’s the best! Also,
thanks for recommending
horseback riding in
Cottonwood.
Orchids to Carlos at
Havasu Cut Ups. Best barber
in Arizona and he and
his wife are the most kind
and generous people we
know.
Please submit all entries of
40 words or less in person or
email planner@havasunews.
com
