Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Autoworks. James, the owner always talks straight to you and is very pleasant to deal with. I’ve used them for a few years now and they always know what they’re doing and do it well. If you want a no-bull experience, try them.
Orchids to our wonderful neighbors. We are so blessed to have you in our lives. You watch our home when we leave, you let us know when our dog gets out and you’ve even helped me track down errant packages delivered to the wrong address. We can’t thank you enough.
Onions to the relative who gave the postal service the wrong address to deliver my very important package. Thankfully, I caught on and walked down to the wrong address and picked up my package.
Orchids to Ed’s Deli. I ordered a party tray for an office party we had and it was a complete success. Everyone had enough to eat and let me know how very much they enjoyed the food and the presentation.
Orchids to Roadrunner Automotive. They were able to diagnose what was wrong my car in a very timely manner and they fixed it quickly. They are very knowledgeable.
Orchids to El Pollo Loco. Everyone there are always friendly and give good customer service. Great food there too. For a fast food chain, the food is fresher than most in my opinion.
Orchids to AAA. I locked myself out of my car at my last Costco visit and AAA showed up within minutes! I kid you not. Plus, the technician unlocked my car door in the blink of an eye. That has got to be the fastest service on record.
Orchids to State Farm Insurance. Our roof got damaged during the last set of storms, yet I got a whole new roof, with upgraded tiles, for just under a thousand dollars by the time the insurance and invoice were settled.
Orchids to Makai Cafe for hiring the nicest, friendliest people who give such good customer service and always with a smile. You make my visits there such a pleasure. Thank you.
Orchids to La Michoacana. If you haven’t tried their ice cream yet, you really need to. Lots of different flavors, all good, and different from others in town. I bought the lime flavored and it was very sweet and strong. Lots of flavor. I enjoyed it immensely. Give it a try!
Orchids to Dr. Ahn at Ahn Family Dentistry. They are really good at providing painless dentistry and just gentle dentistry all around. It was a relief to get my cavity taken care of without loads of pain to go with it.
Orchids to Jill at Safeway customer service for going the extra mile. She is always going out of her way to help and be of assistance to others. What a great person doing a great job!
