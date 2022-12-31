Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids and an FYI to all those seniors who can’t seem to understand how digital coupons work. You don’t need a smart phone to download them, only the same computer you are using to submit your Onions! Believe me, it’s worth it!
Onions to myself for forgetting to take down the hanging wind chimes before I left town for Christmas. I truly apologize to my neighbors who live behind me. I normally bring them in when it gets too windy outside but I forgot in my hurry to leave. So sorry if they got too noisy. I’ll remember next time.
Orchids to all of the Canada geese who flew into our warm city to roost for the winter. Having you with us makes wintering here so much easier. Now, if we could only buy our diesel and petrol by the liter we would be in heaven. Let’s go, Maple Leafs!
Orchids to oral surgeon, Dr. Ryan Swigert with River Rock Oral Surgery. I had a bad wisdom tooth removed by him. The procedure was painless and the aftercare was thorough. His Lake Havasu City office is opening in January and is located next to Dillard’s.
Orchids to Deluxe Shoe and Boot Repair. My thoroughly used old boots look brand new. Great job!
Orchids to GraceArts Live! Every season they manage to do even better than the season before them. We love our season tickets and our great seats to all of your wonderful performances. Thank you, and all of your talented actors, for such great entertainment for yet another year.
Onions to the drive through for the coffee place on Swanson and Lake Havasu Blvd. With so many winter visitors staying on with us full time these days, the traffic on this intersection just never ceases to be a hazard! Is it possible to limit the amount of cars waiting for service in drive through so they’re not sticking out in traffic?
Onions to the cost for a simple bouquet of flowers. I was quite floored at the cost and the delivery of my nice gesture to my someone special. Still totally worth it, but I won’t be indulging in as many gestures until the prices come down a bit.
Orchids to the team at Kitchen and Bath Concept. They finished my renovation on time and within budget. Now I can’t wait to show it off. Great job. Thank you!
Orchids to my new internet provider. I have been with Wirefree Communications for several months and have had no internet outages which, unlike my previous provider, outages were daily. Also, the price is very reasonable.
Orchids to Coast2Coast Pool Services. I highly recommend them. My pool has never been cleaner and the people are hard working and super nice!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.