Orchids to Heather at Sonora Quest Laboratories for taking our blood painlessly and having such a sweet personality. Thank you.
Onions to that wonderful institution, the United States Post Office for giving my package a road trip. The package originated in Las Vegas, came to the Lake Havasu City, then it was sent to Pahrump. Pahrump then sent it to Las Vegas and they, in turn, sent it to Lake Havasu City. Waiting.
Onions to those drivers who feel they need to drive 10 to 15 miles per hour over the posted speed limits and weave in and out of traffic. To get where?
Onions to a $51,000 study. Isn’t that what our leaders are paid to do for us residents? What’s up with that logic?
Onions, not to speeders, but to cops not being on State Route 95 to catch them.
Orchids to Wayne, Pat and Bill at Freedom Automotive for always taking great care of our cars. They provide excellent service at fair prices and always stand by their work. We highly recommend them.
Orchids to Joe and Michelle at Tech One Racing. They have serviced my seadoos and now my side-by- side. Thank you for the professional work and reasonable price. I highly recommend them.
Onions to people who don’t trim their palm trees.
Onions to people who store cars, boats and numerous other trash items on their yards in full view for the neighborhood to see. This makes the entire city look trashy. Please, clean it up.
Onions to people who live in their flip flops but don’t bother to get pedicures. I find it especially gross when I’m at a restaurant and I’m having to look at your gross, unkept feet. Show some respect for personal hygiene and clean them up.
Orchids to Destination Hydration. They came out with in an hour of my request and were wonderful. Thank you.
Onions to new stoplights in Lake Havasu City. Those will only jam up traffic even more. We don’t need more stop lights. What we need are people who know how to drive and care enough to do it properly, including paying attention when they are behind the wheel.
Onions to inconsiderate people who park at the gas pumps only to take 10 to 20 minutes at the snack shop first. Polite people use the parking in front of the store and don’t park by the gas pumps until they are ready to pump gas.
Orchids to the man behind me in line at Chase Bank. I couldn’t believe I dropped a $100 bill. Thank you for picking it up for me and letting me know. We have such kind people here in Lake Havasu City.
