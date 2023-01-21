Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Food City for decent sales available to all shoppers, not just digital-only coupons for the affluent, while keeping regular prices more moderate. Onions to the bigger stores for price gouging while their patrons suffer real hardships. Thank you, Food City, for caring about local community needs over profits.
Orchids to Arby’s new manager who has continued to manage Arby’s serving hot fries and hot entrees that makes it the place to go for good, hot food every time we visit. Unlike some other fast food, Arby’s is hot and fresh.
Onions to not understanding “classified”. When, as a young airman in the1950’s, I took photos of our radar site to send home, I was stopped by a sergeant. He told me if I photographed the radar antenna, I would be in the stockade by dinner time. Classified means classified.
Orchids to Dr. Huffman and team! I hurt my back and called while I was in tears. They told me to hurry right over and they fixed my out of sorts rib! They are wonderful at Huffman Chiropractic!
Orchids to Rusty Bowers for receiving the Presidential Medal Of Honor. We are very proud!
Orchids to Lorrie at Lash and Mane! She does a fantastic job on my hair. She cuts my hubby’s hair too, just right! She is so sweet, precise, fair priced and great at frosting my grow out! We highly recommend her. Pam and Randy.
Orchids to Nick at Whiz Kid computer store for helping us with a computer problem. He is very professional and knowlegable!
Orchids to the person who turned in my wallet at Starbucks. Your honesty is so appreciated. I can’t thak you enough. We have the best people here in Lake Havasu City!
Orchids to Tavern 95 for a delicious dinner. The portions were large and the service was really great. Thank you Tavern 95 for such a wonderful dining experience.
Orchids to The Spot restaurant. Their cauliflower pizza was recommended to me by a friend and I’m so glad I took her up on it. It was wonderful!
Orchids to Top Turf AZ. The staff was awesome. They listened to what we wanted and they had the job done in less time than we thought. Our backyard looks great. I highly recommend this company.
Orchids to Cardinali BBQ for some amazing food! I highly recommend the tri tip sandwich. If you see this food truck you should definitely stop and enjoy the offerings.
Orchids to my neighbors for sharing their beautiful garden. Snapdragons and pansies in blue, purple yellow and pink blooms! Just beautiful. Thank you so much, you made my day.
