Onions to the business establishment on our main street that has the “Let’s Go Brandon” flag flying by the front door. Can’t we all be civil? Don’t we wish for our community’s main avenue to be family friendly to everyone and that all will feel welcome?
Orchids to Ratliff Painting. They did such a beautiful job on my house and I have had so many compliments from people. Special thanks to Breezy, Kyle, Nate, David, and Josh. I would highly recommend them to anyone wanting a high quality job.
Orchids to the second floor crew and radiology at Havasu Regional Medical Center. I had a small procedure there and they all gave me excellent care and attention. So sorry my veins don’t cooperate when getting an I.V.
Orchids to Michael at Sound Bank. We were having problems with our sound system and Michael solved the problem quickly. He was personable, knowledgeable and helpful. Sound Bank has always been great to do business with.
Onions to the drug store staff who were just terrible to me. So rude! No help in printing my pictures at the photo section. The printer was out of paper and no one cared.
Orchids to the young man who found my cane at Maverick Gas Station and returned it to me at home. Thank you.
Orchids to Rudgers Tile and Flooring. They did a wonderful job on a floor repair for us.
Orchids to Merv Hersam Construction for getting all of our new windows installed. They look awesome! Very professional.
Orchids to Cutting Edge for doing the stucco around our windows. Job well done. Thank you.
Orchids to Vanity Studio. They take great care of me head to toe! A great salon.
Orchids to the people who helped me look for my lost drivers license. I found it in my cruddy purse. Thank you, again.
Orchids to Arby’s. Great food, great service. We were in a hurry trying to get a large order through their drive through and they did a great job getting the entire order correct and getting it out in record time. Thank you!
Orchids to Auto Zone. The staff there are always quick to assist and they generally have everything I need in stock. I don’t recall ever having to wait for an item to come in.
Onions to speeders. I was going the speed limit down McCulloch only to be nearly side swiped by a white sedan speeding right by me, illegally passing me on the left while going into head on traffic to do it.
