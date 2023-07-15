Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to College Street Brewhouse and Pub. My sweetheart and I enjoyed our first meal out after recovering from an injury more than a month ago. A young couple sitting adjacent to us advocated the green chili with pork as a precursor to dinner in lieu of salads. I’m not sure if they were celebrating but the gentleman said he’d just achieved 70 years of age. The couple finished and left. Finishing a bit of wine and dessert, our server advised us that our meals had been paid. Wow! These two old folks feel so blessed to be the recipients of your generosity. We thank you! Buzz-n-Judy

