Orchids to College Street Brewhouse and Pub. My sweetheart and I enjoyed our first meal out after recovering from an injury more than a month ago. A young couple sitting adjacent to us advocated the green chili with pork as a precursor to dinner in lieu of salads. I’m not sure if they were celebrating but the gentleman said he’d just achieved 70 years of age. The couple finished and left. Finishing a bit of wine and dessert, our server advised us that our meals had been paid. Wow! These two old folks feel so blessed to be the recipients of your generosity. We thank you! Buzz-n-Judy
Orchids to Eloise at Integra Salon. She is a hair “whisperer” who understands my cow lick and wave patterns. And, she is a hair artist who designed an attractive and easy style for me. And, she’s a color expert. I hope she never retires! Bonnie
Onions to the rules for thee but not for me. Our normal neighbors have such great manners. We help each other and lookout for each other’s homes. Yet, two other homes demand you not look at junk accumulation and says spotlights shinning into our home are legal.
Orchids to the Daybreakers Lions Club (not Kiwanis) volunteers who line Main Street with the U.S. Flags. And, yes, it is with great pride that the Lions Club volunteers provide this service several times a year. Proud to be a Lion and celebrate our great nation.
Orchids to the lovely young family who assisted me when I fell in my driveway and suffered a concussion. They helped me back into my house and called the paramedics. I was hospitalized for four days. I am forever grateful for their kindness.
Onions to the people who don’t follow the navigation rules on the lake.
Orchid to Havasu Shuttle who saw me fall on the concrete and immediately reached out with her son to help me up, which was difficult as I was unable to assist. I was fortunate these good people were nearby when I fell.
Orchids to the Onion-giver about trash cans and front yard storage problem. Nothing will be done. Our street has a full junk yard in front and back and it has never been warned or cited, not to mention spotlight man next door who has a million-watt light bulb. Yuck!
Onions to those few inconsiderate people shooting off fireworks at all hours of the day and night both a week prior to and a week after the 4th of July. Seriously? Why are a few inconsiderate people able to hold us all hostage in our own home? I can’t sedate my dog for two solid weeks.
Onions to storage units everywhere you look. They completely destroy the views of our beautiful lake and city. We need to stop it now before our town is given a new name, city of sheds.
Orchids to the Kiwanis Club for their subscription program that puts flags in yards throughout the city on most major patriotic holidays.
Orchids to the Lions Club who puts flags on upper downtown area of McCulloch Boulevard, down and around Wheeler Park. Kudos to both clubs for these community service programs.
