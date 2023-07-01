Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the nurses and friends who believe the manipulating elderly mom’s lies about her children. You have no idea the physical and emotional abuse endured by them their entire life. Be careful who you believe.
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the nurses and friends who believe the manipulating elderly mom’s lies about her children. You have no idea the physical and emotional abuse endured by them their entire life. Be careful who you believe.
Orchids to Smith’s pharmacy. They are quick and give great customer service with a smile. Thank you, Colleen and Robert and the entire pharmacy staff. You now have all of my business. You are just super! Jim
Onions to the fireworks being set off in the middle of Powder Drive, War Eagle Drive and the sixplex adjacent to the neighborhood.
Orchids to Cindy, an emergency room nurse, who went above and beyond for loaning me an apple charging cable while waiting for my daughter. It let me be in contact with family. Thank you!
Onions to whomever didn’t call the emergency medical services right away for the wreck north of the mall on Wednesday afternoon. I saw the police lights at 1:30 p.m. when I walked into the pet store and then when I came out, the emergency medical services crew was driving by with its sirens on. Urgent?
Orchids to Dr. McGuire for helping my baby cross over the bridge. He was a consummate professional in keeping all of us calm and peaceful. Thank you so much.
Onions to having your surgery canceled with little notice or explanation.
Orchids to Locos Restaurant. What a great place for a few friends to get together and share a nice time with a good meal that comes with good service and decent prices.
Onions to the closing of Tuesday Morning store. I still can’t get over it. I used to love browsing by the hour inside that store and now it is completely empty. The store staff was always helpful and kind, too. Now they don’t have jobs. Just sad.
Orchids to Juicy’s restaurant. I went with a large party which was accommodated without fuss which was nice since we just stopped in. The food was awesome, I had the carnitas burrito and the portion was so large, I had to have it boxed up for lunch the next day.
Onions to the person who disparaged those of us who are “winter visitors.” Some people will always be unhappy. Us “winter visitors” are nice, friendly people who contribute greatly to your economy. We love your town and the people in it or we wouldn’t come here.
Orchids to customer service at Home Depot. Their customer service was exceptional when we needed assistance finding an item.
Onions to my best friend for not visiting me at the hospital. Almost all of my family and other friends visited me or sent flowers in their absence. I really could have used your support.
Onions to my loving husband of 64 years who just can’t seem to remember where his teeth are after he’s had a few. I can’t pay for that level of entertainment. Kisses to you!
Onions to my neighbors for their new, smelly chicken coop. It is unsightly and smelly and noisy. Free eggs can’t be worth the time and expense and odor of these chickens.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
Barack Obama told a good joke the other day. He said he thought that the level of …
Editor: Regarding Tuesday’s column by Michael Reagan: I’m mad at you and embarrass…
In late April I woke up a little early on a Saturday to take a morning ride south …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.