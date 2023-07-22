Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions for allowing our State Route 95 to look so nasty and filled with garbage constantly. Both the median and both sides of the road are always filled with garbage, wood, metal, etc. This should be an embarrassment to everyone who lives here.
Orchids to Hobby Lobby for the fantastic job they did re-framing my favorite picture. Great job, Suza!
Orchids to Autumn, Kate and Lisa at the Lake Havasu City public library. It has been fun this summer to participate in the craft projects that you ladies provided. You made everyone feel welcome. It was a treat having all of the supplies provided by the library.
Orchids to Kody the box boy at Safeway. Outstanding service and super good attitude.
Onions to asking how many months pregnant to a birthing person. First of all, I did not know you had a bloating problem. I also was in shock to find out your chromosomes where XY and not XX. I will try harder to not assume.
Orchids to all of the seniors in this city. Keep your head held high. Show everyone that we are America’s people regardless of color, race or disability. Never allow anyone to belittle you or miss judge you. We are the salt of the earth, proud Americans.
Orchids to LaVonne’s Alterations. She is so nice and always does an absolutely outstanding job on just about anything you may need done. LaVonne is a miracle worker. Thank you, LaVonne!
Orchids to Paradise Landscapes. The landscaper resolved every problem we ever had with our water lines. He did it fast and efficiently and was very affordable and professional. I highly recommend this business.
Onions to the steep reduction in the number of ATMs in Lake Havasu City. I don’t know what the banks are up to but they are certainly up to something. I wonder if it has anything to do with the digital currency being shoved down our throats that no one voted for?
Orchids to the movie “The Sound of Freedom.” The movie is so well written and acted. It is more of an action movie so if you’re worried about not wanting to see the fate of the kids in detail, don’t worry, it is done very well. If you haven’t seen it yet, you should.
Onions to people wasting water re-filling their pools. This happens every year at this time of the year. We should not be wasting water as it runs down the street!
Orchids to J & L Landscaping. They did a great job, showed up on time and charged a fair price.
Onions to the man in Walmart whosfe dog pooped on the floor. You kept walking and did nothing to clean it up. I flagged an employee down to clean it up so no one would slip in it. It was over 110 degrees. Maybe you should leave your dog at home.
Onions to picking on a really superb man, husband and provider. Even in retirement and being disabled, he always gives more than he receives. The hateful, false comments of the town problem chic and her new sidekick is despicable behavior. You are stuck with them now. Good luck!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.