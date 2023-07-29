Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Elks Lodge spaghetti crew volunteers led by Dean and Marilyn. We appreciate your hard work and dedication for so many years. You will be missed.
Orchids to Roberta at Sonora Quest Labs. I have small veins and she got me on the very first poke! Thank you, Roberta!
Onions to loyalty cards that do not cover digital coupons. I download my grocer’s app for what? If the loyalty cards don’t cover digital coupons, all I get through the app are the discount specials I can already get through the newspaper fliers.
Orchids to Coast2Coast Pool Cleaning for the great job of maintaining our new pool equipment. Your employees are friendly and knowledgeable and a very hardworking bunch. I highly recommend this company. Thanks for all of your hard work.
Orchids to the person who found my long lost phone and put it in the mailbox. A big thank you, also, to the mailbox owners who turned it in to the police department, and to our great police who found me. Thank you, everyone, for your time and efforts!
Orchids to our water department for their patience in helping me realize I still had a water leak. The staff were very polite on the phone and someone came out to read my meter multiple times even when I thought it was read in error. Thank you.
Orchids to Marla in the meat and fish department at Bashas’ for superior and friendly service with a smile. What a pleasure to have your assistance.
Onions to the fools putting our fire and rescue people in danger by going out for hikes in this extreme heat. What are they thinking or what are they trying to prove? They should be charged the rescue costs. Isn’t there a “stupid” law that should be implemented?
Orchids to Absolute Speed & Marine. Aaron, Cheryl and their amazing team always take care of us. From routine maintenance, to full engine removal and replacement, they always do the work right and on time. Great job you guys
Onions to major league baseball for not adopting the television “K ZONE” as the official manner of calling balls and strikes. It is humanly impossible for an umpire to be expected know if a ball is in an invisible zone being thrown at 100 miles per hour. Use the technology, otherwise, it’s frustrating to watch!
Onions to selling 88 acres to the highest bidder. I’m a 50 year resident and Lake Havasu City is too small for more congestion. The shore should be left alone. The wildlife and the locals will all suffer.
Onions to the “synchronization” of the traffic lights. We should get a tax refund for all of the wasted money. It takes two cycles to get through Kiowa, Industrial, and other boulevards. Also, the city should get rid of the third lane at northbound State Route 95 at Mulberry.
Onions to the restaurant that served me wilted salad with a puddle of water on the bottom of the bowl. I sent it back but by the time I got it, my friends had already finished their meal! Fortunately, they were kind enough to wait for me and it was a good salad, the second time around.
Orchids to Caliber Collision for the fast and courteous service on my Lexus. I was kept informed every day as to the progress and had it returned to me as promised. I highly recommend them.
Onions to the Onion-giver about the dress code at your school. There is nothing wrong with having standards and promoting those standards. The only people unhappy with that are those raised without standards.
Onions to restaurants and bars charging almost $15 for a draft beer and $30 for a half bottle of name brand wine! Seems a bit excessive to me. I can get that for half the price in
