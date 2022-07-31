Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Tim at Mohave Community College. You found my Grandson’s license in the parking lot and came to our house to return it. Thank you so much for watching out for the students! Ellen.
Orchids to the women at the wound center. You are awesome. God bless you and thank you.
Onions to the major air conditioning service company in town. Not all fish swim. After several years using the “big fish” air conditioning company and their service, I was surprised when a part was put on our air conditioner that wasn’t needed and ended up costing over $150. Regular price for that part is under $20.
I cancelled my service contract and asked for my remaining balance which has not been returned as requested. I guess I’m the real sucker! Beware!
Onions to the recruitment of school bus drivers. See there is a real problem recruiting school bus drivers for $15-$17 per hour. Do you realize the district substitute teachers must have a degree and are paid minimum wage ($12.85 per /hour)? This might indicate the problem of staffing at our school district.
Orchids to Heather and Ashley of Southwest Primary Care. I appreciate their help with an inpatient problem that they went well above and beyond to resolve. I really appreciate your effort. Jerry G.
Onions to the bank that tried to charge me for making change for two $100 bills I was forced to take from their ATM.
Onions to the inconsiderate person who sets off fireworks almost every night about 10 p.m. Just one or a few uncalled for pops but enough to send our dog into a panic affecting the whole family until her meds take effect and calm her whining, shaking and panting at 3 a.m.
Onions to the biased, mean, false storyteller who found a part-time gig at one of the newer places on our main street. Remember, slander of character is not only rotten it’s preventable in a civil suit and absolutely everyone who begs us to rejoin knows we were falsely slandered.
Onions to mistreated American flags. As I drive around town it turns my stomach at all of the American flags that are in such shameful condition that they should be taken down.
Orchards to Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Tim was amazingly kind, compassionate and understanding during one of the worst times of our life. Thank you, Tim. The world needs more people like you.
Orchids to nurse Lisa Anne for helping me through my shoulder surgery and recovery. Thank you, TE.
Orchids to Makai Cafe. What a wonderful time we had there! Good atmosphere, good service, good food and good friends. Thank you, Makai!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
