Onions to letting private individuals purchase whatever fireworks they want. People lit fireworks in the street making driving unsafe, scaring pets and veterans with the loud booms and polluting the air making it difficult for those with COPD to breathe. They also just left their mess in the middle of the street all over town.
Orchids to Chris, Brandon and Mitch of Allo! They were amazing and we now have internet and phone. Yes, phone! Turns out, we were the first in Lake Havasu City to get phone service. They were courteous, professional and friendly. These guys are great!
Orchids to Dr. McGuire and his staff. They were very compassionate and caring on an animal lover’s worst day. Opie was a big joy in our lives, he was fourteen years of age at his passing. He has crossed over the rainbow bridge and is playing with all of our other furry four-legged family members. Thank you, again, for being there for us.
Orchids yet again to The Curb Appeal Crew for sublime work on my concrete overlay. On time, pleasant, courteous, skilled, professional, and most importantly, fairly priced. I’ve got more work coming up on Lakeview Road and you guys will be my only call. Jim
Onions to the constant barrage of the city fireworks. What happened to lighting one, letting it explode and fall before lighting another? There was no time to appreciate each firework as they all exploded at once giving the impression the city just wanted to get it over with.
Orchids to the first person to do the speed limit on San Juan Drive. Onions to the many speeders.
Orchids to the Kiwanis Flag program volunteers, who line our Main Street with the beautiful U.S. flags! Gives me great pride to see them flying as you drive through downtown Lake Havasu City. Thank you, for your service to our city!
Onions to Onion-giver on not tipping 18 percent. Menu prices are increasing up to 40 percent and with smaller portions and credit card fees. Servers who complain equal smaller tip. I deduct the credit card fee from my tip. We’re now dining once a month instead of 4 or 5 times which is saving us hundreds of dollars. A 15 percent tip is better than nothing.
Orchids to Advantage Windshield and Glass for coming out the same day to look at a broken door glass at our business and replacing the same day! The price was reasonable and the technician who installed it was friendly and professional. Great experience all around, highly recommend them!
Orchids to J&L Landscaping and Maintenance for a fantastic job on my palm trees — trimmed, skinned and clean-up. They were professional, reliable and reasonable. I’d highly recommend them.
Orchids to Officer Erhart for his dedication to our community. He’s an exceptional person with great understanding and compassion. Thank you for the talk with my loved one, it really helped. I really appreciate you. LA in Havasu.
