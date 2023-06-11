Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to the Motor Vehicle Department and Myra. We waited less than five minutes to be served. We got our handicap renewed in another five minutes and we were out of there! Myra was cheerful and helpful. The other “worker bees” took time to look up from there stations and smile. Very good customer service.

