Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Motor Vehicle Department and Myra. We waited less than five minutes to be served. We got our handicap renewed in another five minutes and we were out of there! Myra was cheerful and helpful. The other “worker bees” took time to look up from there stations and smile. Very good customer service.
Orchids to Deluxe Show and Boots. Wow! Just picked up my boots. They did an amazing job turning an old worn out pair of boots into a pair that looks like I just bought them. Thank you, Aaron, you did a great job with my boots.
Onions to the water service. Today, I got a notice that I have a possible water leak. I found out my last two readings were just estimates. You want us to conserve water, but then we find out later that there is a problem.
Onions to landscape services company who didn’t keep our appointment and didn’t call to give us a reason!
Orchids to the two sanitation employees who service Applewood Drive, for their warm smile, friendly, outgoing personality, and dedication in doing their weekly tasks. Much appreciated.
Onions to the new provider who has raised my rate twice, over $42 a month in the last six months. Three strikes and you will be out.
Onions to whomever thinks everyone around them on Jamaica near Acoma wants to listen to their guitar playing every afternoon. Please have some consideration for your neighbors; unplug the amp, close your garage door and keep your strumming to yourself.
Orchids to Alice at Thomas Dermatology for her outstanding diagnosis and treatment of my recent case of melanoma. The entire staff there is very professional and friendly.
Onions to the non-enforcement of the city code stating that signs exhibiting words of an obscene, pornographic or immoral character are not allowed. Seems to be very simple to get them removed.
Orchids to Discount Tire and the secret admirer who paid for the replacement flat tire on our white Ford Focus automobile. Discount Tire always has good and fast service.
Orchids to the nurses and Dr. Flamiatos in the Havasu Regional Medical Clinic surgery ward. I was there for a procedure and they treated me with kindness, care, and professionalism. Thanks again, Jerry.
Orchids to the Orchid-giver about the gift shop at Havasu Regional Medical Center, which is totally run by the hospital auxiliary volunteers. All proceeds go to local charities and medical scholarships.
Orchids to Our Shabby Shack. For 25 years I’ve looked for the book “Disney: The Mouse Betrayed.” I remembered the cover and topic but not the name. The mysterious book showed up there and it made me a happy reader.
Onions to the restaurant with the bad customer service. The women at the take out section were very slow and both had bad attitudes toward the customer. It about took us forever to get our food.
