Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Greg’s Trimmings for a great job trimming our Mesquite tree. He also did a nice job of cleaning up.
Onions to the amount of trash the wind, day after day, has brought into my backyard and specifically, my pool.
Orchids to Walgreens. I was so nervous about getting my flu shot but I felt so comfortable! Keep up the great work Walgreens.
Orchids to Allison for her warm, ready smile as I check out at Albertsons. She is most helpful and goes out of her way to please her customers. Thanks, Allison for brightening up my day. You are awesome!
Onions to the store that is always “short staffed”. Maybe if you paid more, you won’t have that problem.
Orchids to Lake Havasu Family Eye care. The staff is incredibly friendly and really care about your eye health. I love my new glasses and they came just in time for my vacation. Great job and thank you all!
Orchids to Havasu Surgery Center. From the time I was greeted at the door until I was escorted out to my waiting ride, I had a wonderful and comforting experience. Super nice, respectful and caring people. I’ve known others who have gone there many times over the years and have had excellent care every visit.
Orchids to Justin at Auto Zone. He helped me with a dead battery. Very polite and knowledgeable young man. It’s so nice to see hard working people with smiles on their faces. Thank you again, Justin!
Orchids to Pro RV Glass. They replaced my car windshield fast and efficiently and at a reasonable cost. They did a great job, too!
Orchids to K&E Outdoor Power Equipment and Repair. Thank you for taking care of my palm that fell down next to my driveway. What a mess! You were fast and professional.
Onions to no flashing crossing guard lights at Lake Havasu Avenue and Pima wash. Kids trying to cross to get to Rotary Park have to sit and wait until cars decide to stop.
Orchids to Marissa at Black Bear Diner. Your efficiency and strong work ethic are very much appreciated.
Orchids to my neighbor’s assisted living facility and their director. My friend was in their care before she sadly passed away and they were absolutely amazing and caring with her as well as friendly with a smile on their face at all the times.
Orchids to our marvelous senior center and all of the staff and volunteers who work tirelessly every day to make it fun and safe. So, turn down the hearing aid if it seems too loud and just know we are all having fun.
Onions to people voting for an 11-plus percent raise during these times while most struggle and have no chance to offset these inflationary consequences.
Orchids to the resumption of Channel 45 in Lake Havasu City. Thank you!
Orchid to Chris with Above All Forklift Repair for all of the help and patience getting the food bank’s forklift operating and drivers trained.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
