Orchids to Josh, for demonstrating exemplary service at The Boat House Grill restaurant. You’re always smiling and conversing with customers. I always enjoy sitting in your section, as I’m never disappointed. Your care with customers doesn’t go unnoticed, keep up the awesome job!
Orchids to Maverick gas station. I use their propane tank exchange program and the service and availability of propane tanks is always good. It seems I can always count them to have fresh propane.
Orchids to Lake Havasu City Post Office. We were vacationing here and the only thing I bought for my friends were postcards. I requested to the clerk to have the postcards hand cancelled and she was very kind and helpful.
Orchids to the Hampton Inn at Lake Havasu City.
I stayed at the Hampton Inn because my daughter’s place is too small. It was a last minute booking so my expectations weren’t that high. I was very pleased! The pool, while small, was perfect for cooling off after paddling on the Channel. The breakfast was great and the location could not have been better. Great stay. Thank you!
Orchids to Lisa at Smith’s. I always try to get in her line because she’s very friendly, fast and fun to look at with her colored hair! Keep up the good work Lisa!
Onions to the gas prices that just keep going up and up. Hopefully, they will go down now that the tourists have left.
Onions to the local church for streaming services since covid. Half my friends stay home now and never show up to Sunday service! The pews are mostly empty. Covid is over, can we please stop streaming?
Orchids to Papa Murphy’s. I ordered a pizza to go online only to find out it had gone to a completely different pizza place. Papa Murphy’s took my order and stopped what they were doing to get my pizza out the door as soon as possible. Great service. I am deeply appreciative.
Orchids to Sam’s Place. Lots of tasty goodies to choose from on the menu. Our orders got to the table fast and hot. I did not catch the name of the gentleman there but he was talking to everyone while also busing the tables and he was was very entertaining. Thanks for a great breakfast experience!
Onions to my neighbors who won’t bring their trash cans inside after the trash pick up. Every single week they wait until the weekend to bring in both cans. Very unsightly. Why can’t you bring them in the same night they are emptied?
Onions to the local contractor who didn’t show when he said he would. I don’t like being stood up. I’ll hire the next guy who actually does what he says he is going to do.
