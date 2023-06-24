Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Carlos and crew for the amazing and skillful repair of my stucco wall and beautiful painting of our home. I thank Dad Jack, son Jack and grandson son Jake. Our handshake is more binding than a contract!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Dr. Tracy Kutil and Linda at Novak Animal Care Center. Sunday, we placed an emergency call to them for our pet Bing. They returned our call in five minutes, then met with us right away! Wow! They even gave us a follow-up call to check on Bing! Exceptional!
Onions to the drivers coming out of Querio Drive onto Acoma Drive. There is a stop sign placed there for a reason, so please use it. I’m tired of almost getting hit.
Onions to the billiards place that wouldn’t let the Heat baseball team in for team night if they weren’t 21 years of age. No players should have gone.
Orchids to Sandra and Duane! Thank you for your “Gift from Tank.” He was very blessed to be loved by two very special people. We are sharing the amazing variety of Tank’s treats with our 4 legged friends. RIP Tank!
Orchids to a new chiropractor, Ms. Madison Marquez, at Advanced Chiropractic. She worked me in to her busy schedule and healed the muscle spasm in my shoulder with two short visits.
Orchids to Andrew who works at Verizon. He’s always so friendly and helpful. I just love him!
Orchids to Midas Touch painting. Chris did an exceptional and timely job painting my house. Thank you!
Orchids to the great firemen from Station 4 in Lake Havasu City for assisting an old lady up and down the stairs of her home to be able to get to doctor’s appointments. I had surgery on my ankle and cannot put any weight on it for at least another three weeks. You guys are the greatest. Lake Havasu City is lucky to have you.
Onions to Onion-givers about low tips. “I don’t want to be here” attitudes plus negative sounds and gestures when requesting over /under cooked food to be redone results in a lower tip. Be happy you have employment. Here’s Karma, no 20 -25% tips to any server anymore. So you stay home.
Orchids to Havasu Turf Pros. We have now had turf installed at two homes and we highly recommend them. They are easy to work with, on time and affordable. Thank you to all of them! We will be using you again!
Onions to parents who allow doctors to give any vaccine to their babies without researching the statistics. There are very few cases of any illness that they are being vaccinated for as well as even lower deaths. Yet, you allow these drugs to be injected into your child.
Orchids to Mr. Concannon and his dedication to our beautiful city. We appreciate all the hard work bringing recognition and tourism. Ignore the few naysayers and be proud of a job well done. Enjoy your future endeavors and it is our city’s loss.
Onions to belittling our brothers and sisters. Let’s eavesdropping on conversation and you won’t have to worry about hearing something you don’t like.
