Orchids long over due to Whiz Kids Computer Services and Repair because I’ve used them many times since they opened years ago and always appreciated their expertise, pleasant, friendly service, promptness and reasonable rates! The only problem is, they are closed on Saturday. Just like pets, computers always get sick on Friday or Saturday nights!
I want to thank Dan at Shoreline Plumbing. He was fast, courteous and their prices are very reasonable. Thanks again. John.
Onions to digital coupons at local grocery stores. Very discriminating. Not everyone can afford cell phones and some people remain unable to use one. Real coupons from newspaper won’t work.
Onions to too many rude drivers from California. Go home if you can’t be courteous. It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to determine why out of state drivers aren’t welcome here. I’m very tired of the rudeness!
Onions to the political ads exaggerating the border crisis. Who the heck is going to save us from our selves?
Onions to the lady wearing pink, driving the white suburban at the post office Thursday who door dinged the crap out of my daughter’s brand new car. She pays for it by working hard every day. Then, you bullied her saying it wasn’t that bad as you walked away! Thank your lucky stars her mother wasn’t with her, I would have handled things much differently. You should be ashamed of yourself.
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Center. I had never experienced a reason to go there prior to my incident, but I was astonished how fast I was seen, taken care of and admitted. I was truly impressed. The staff seem to work together very well and very tirelessly. Thank you.
Onions to the restaurant with graphic inuendo spattered all through the place. Hard to keep an appetite when everything symbolizes carnal knowledge. I guess they think they are being cute or clever? Anyway, I will never go back, it was just gross.
Onions to whomever is keeping construction workers on my street actively working past 2 p.m. It is devilishly hot, these men are covered in safety gear from head to toe and I can’t imagine how they don’t keel over from heat stroke. If this construction job is funded by the city, I implore our city fathers to see to it jobs start earlier and end earlier.
Orchids to the guy with the boat at Smith’s gas station yesterday. I thank you for being so kind after I accidentally cut you off at the pump. I didn’t realize that was a pump for jet fuel. I apologized and moved to a different pump and you were very courteous at all times about it, so I thank you.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
