Orchids to Dr. Buckman and MJ for your special care of Goldie at the Animal Hospital of Havasu during an emergency visit on a Sunday to relieve Goldie of any pain she was experiencing. She was always a sweet Kitty and deserved the excellent care you gave to her.
Orchids to Cindy at Parker Pest Control. You have taken care of my parent’s home for bugs and weeds for over 25 years. We wanted to say “thank you” for the great service and we gave the new owners your number and info. Take care.
Orchids to my BF. Thanks for listening and being there for me through the good and not so good of times. You are just as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside. Thankful and grateful for you. Great team, Kim, and baby face lol!
Onions to the Social Club that is starting to look like a homeless shelter. You need to clean up this place, You’re losing some members.
Onions to the man speeding up and down Cisco Drive on your quad. You have no helmet, a Harley vest, and roll the stop signs. You might not care about your safety but you put others in danger because of your disregard for safety. Slow down and obey traffic laws.
Orchids to Dynamite Roofing. Our new roof on Lafayette Lane looks great. Thank you. (Sorry about the red can).
Onions to the residents flying multi-colored thin line American flags with a bunch of trash written on them in lieu of a proper American flag. Your tackiness is an affront to God, and the United States of America.
Orchids to Dr. Roman and his awesome staff at the radiation treatment center. All were super nice, helpful, and professional. We are so blessed to have such a fine facility in Havasu.
Onions to the restaurant. The evening at your establishment wasn’t even busy, so why ask us to wait outside in 120 degree heat? At least give water to people who are looking to dine in your establishment.
Onions to the City’s new utility billing and payment system. First, you can’t get in without your new account number, but, you can’t get that without having the new number.. . Brilliant. Then, once you’ve waited hours for verbal assistance, and you’re in your new account, you can only pay, but you can’t get any details about your account!
Onions to the employer who finally after three years gave what you considered a raise. That was a huge slap in the face. When will you realize that’s why people don’t stay to work for you.
Wonderful service from Haralson Tires! They helped a senior lady with a motorhome NO CHARGE! Hope people will use their services. Thanks.
