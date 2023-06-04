Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the mean server at the restaurant. You wonder why you aren’t tipped decently? It’s your rude attitude.
Orchids to Gary in the Garden Center at Lowe’s. He saved my Queen Victoria agave by explaining the importance of keeping the agave extremely dry. He introduced me to the moisture meter that will prevent overwatering, which I did. Gary, you are the Agave whisperer.
Orchids and kudos to Just-In-Time Landscaping. Justin did an outstanding job trimming our palm trees! His excellence and work ethic are second to none.
Orchids to the wonderful person who found my wallet, about a month ago, early evening at Smith’s! I spent a very anxious night when I discovered it was missing about 10 p.m. I tried not to think about the time and effort it would take to restore credit cards, driver’s license, health insurance card and all the other necessities of living. When I received it back, everything was untouched including the money. I can’t thank you enough and can only hope you see this!
Orchids to Grace Episcopal Church for having the only free and publicly accessible labyrinth in Lake Havasu City. Everyone is welcome to try this lovely meditation walk.
Orchids to the bartenders at the Flying X, who work together like a well-oiled machine! All patrons served with a smile. Keep up the good work!
Orchards to Liberty Prop Shop. I was having problems getting the right prop for my boat. They went above and beyond to make sure the prop was the right one for my motor.
Onions for all of the speed bumps on the bike path on the Island. Please make it smooth again as it once was.
Orchids to Bill and Jill. Margaret’s plaque and tree are beyond awesome. Thank you, Lee.
Onions to the physician who lied on my records about a conversation we did not have. Onions to me for going back and not requesting a different doctor. Onions to him for showing no empathy for my surgery results and saying more would be useless.
Thank you to the very nice man at the local grocery store for sharing his great shrimp recipe with me. It was delicious. Thank you for your kindness.
Orchids to Blind Pig Tattoo shop. Particularly the female apprentice that did an amazing job on my tattoo last Saturday.
Orchids to Samantha Del Bello at our local Wells Fargo for helping on a last minute task. I appreciate everything you do for local businesses.
Onions to the older lady who yelled repeatedly at the cashier because of a price increase. Cashiers do not make the prices! Your behavior shows a serious lack of self-control.
Orchids to Drs. Ryan and Rebecca Lavene for their emergency after-hours care when needed recently. As a small business owner, when I’m in pain, serving my clients stops, and I am beyond grateful for their compassionate care.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.