Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to inpatient drivers. While almost completely backing out of my parking space in front of Sunrise Pharmacy, you blasted your horn at me. You couldn’t have waited the approx, 20 seconds for
me to back out. What’s wrong with you, Lake Havasu City has the worst and rudest drivers.
Orchids to Planet Fitness for no mask needed and continuing to sanitize all equipment by having spray and paper towels available. However, I have to say “Onions “to making the employees still wear a mask. That makes no sense at all. Time to give it up. Look around, you’re one of few!
Onions to those wearing hats, shirts, etc., saying lions not sheep. You realize the hypocrisy when you’re all wearing the same attire, which would make you the sheep. True lions follow no one. It’s hilarious how foolish you all look.
Orchids to Dawn Widmayer of WebCityServices for being so kind and patient in working with us to create our new website for Havasis. What a great job! It’s bright and fresh and we’ve had so many compliments. Thanks for being so amazing!
Onions to people who drive with their left foot on the brake. Makes it difficult to tell when you actually do apply the brakes. If you need two feet to drive with an automatic transmission, perhaps you shouldn’t be driving.
Onions to the landscape company who never showed up. If you didn’t want my business you could have told me during the initial yard review meet. I could have found a yard maintenance business sooner.
Onions to our house painter. If you didn’t want my business you could have told me on our first meet. I waited and texted you several times waiting for your estimate on painting the house.
Onions to the almost daily very smokey skies in Lake Havasu City. We know we do not have smog. Don’t we? There is nothing in the news about this recent phenomenon. New Mexico it’s probably not. Anyone know?
Orchids about the speeders on residential streets. Police need to be notified. For a decade, we have dealt with the daily wide-open throttle of a polluting diesel that’s louder than normal and spews soot right into our home. Maybe a daily call to the police will stop this behavior.
Onions to a local big box store. We had to call them four times; disconnected twice. Our call was directed to the wrong department three times. We
could not talk to the supervisor or manager. Then, we listened to rap music while on hold. If we did not have an order placed, we would not shop there again. Very bad customer relations training.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
