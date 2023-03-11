Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the storage buildings being built in prime locations for houses and condominiums.
Onions to the auto insurance company that charges $50 for early cancellation fee for selling my car even though they never stated that at the beginning of the policy. I guess they need the money to pay for two women and two men that act like idiots in television commercials.
Orchids to Ralph the Esmay Solar technician. He’s super professional, knowledgeable, and follows up on every detail. His assistance is greatly appreciated. They are very lucky to have such a valuable asset as a team member!
Orchids to Rodeway Inn. My reservations fell through at the hotel I originally booked for my family here in town. I was forced, at the last minute, to find a disabled man a first floor room. He was very happy with the room with the lake view that you were able to secure for him at no notice. Thank you so much for going above and beyond.
Orchids to Boat House Grill for consistently serving great food at a good price with great customer service. I have never been disappointed when I go there to eat.
Orchids to all of the staff at the Verizon store on the Southside. I have found them all to be very helpful to me in explaining our new LTE home internet bill. They even managed to lower it with a different plan.
Onions to hiring my friend’s cousin’s nephew to handle my landscape service. It cost me $100 for 20 minutes worth of work. On top of that, I had to clear out all of the dead brush and leaves he left behind! Clearly, landscaping and gardening is not his forte.
Orchids to restaurants trying their best not to pass inflation costs on to their customers. Orchids to customers looking at menus before they dine instead of complaining after they eat.
Orchids to the clerk at Chevron. She always smiles and greets everyone like a best friend and has a way of making patrons feel very warmly welcomed. Some people are just natural at customer service.
Orchids to Curb Appeal. they are such a great company full of wonderful employees who do high quality work.
Orchids to Advanced Garage Cabinets and Coatings for our new cabinets. Great service and installation. Delivered and installed as you quoted.
Orchids to Robert the pharmacist at Albertsons. You are such a kind man and you save me loads of money on my prescriptions. So very professional. Thank you so much.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.