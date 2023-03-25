Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to all the nice gentlemen in this town who go out of their way to open and hold a door for a lady. Thank you for your courtesy and kindness.
Onions to the property manager who moved a younger family into this small complex where everyone else is over 50. Their extremely noisy toddler throws tantrums, shrieks and cries all day, every day, preventing your other, long-term tenants from having any peace and quiet.
Onions to for having portable toilets on the golf course side of the channel instead of a nice restroom as on the Island side. What kind of image does this give to families who are here on spring break. Pretty bush league for sure.
Onions to the clubs and restaurants that have music playing while we are dining. We can’t even have a conversation with our friends. This is very annoying because it’s so loud.
Onions to all the weeds along the highway. Can the city do something about it or change the landscape to something with less up keep?
Orchids to Extreme Roofing for the excellent job replacing my roof shingles. The replacement was done just in time for the big thunder storm on the 15th! Also, the yard cleanup was great. Thanks, guys! I will strongly recommend you.
Orchids to Hospice of Havasu. Your volunteers are just wonderful in helping those in need. They are very dedicated. They spend loads of time with my dad who is grateful for their company and it sure gives my mom a nice break as well. So, a big thanks to all of your wonderful, selfless volunteers.
Orchids to Tasha and Ms. Spain for helping me with my lottery ticket that was accidentally thrown away. I couldn’t believe Tasha spent time fishing it out of the trash for me.
Orchids to GraceArts Live for their showing of “The Producers”. What an absolutely hilarious classic that was re-created on stage with great local talent. The matinee made for time well spent on an otherwise lazy Saturday afternoon.
Orchids to Montana Steak House. Great steaks, great customer service from pleasant waitresses, and a great bar. I always have a wonderful experience there. Lake Havasu City is lucky to have you.
Orchids to Tammy Smith, family nurse practitioner, at Arizona Desert Dermatology, for her knowledge, skill, and diligence in recognizing, removing and treating skin cancer. She quickly scheduled and removed the melanoma. Tammy and her staff were amazing and I highly recommend them. Thanks!
Orchids to the Onion-giver about the Senior Center! Not just at eating tables but also at any of the various games offered! It was immediately obvious to us that new folks are not encouraged to participate!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.