Orchids to Andersen Chrysler and a special thanks to Brent Johnson for the great service on our Ram truck. Brent went far beyond getting the problem diagnosed and fixed. I am a very satisfied winter visitor.
Orchids to the pharmacists in town who have to put up with those who think they are the only ones getting a prescription filled. If you don’t want to wait five days, go somewhere else, although you may have to wait even longer. Try patience and understanding instead of complaining.
Orchids to Tim Hope, the fantastic entertainer at Martini Bay.
Orchids to Maggie’s Lab Cab. Not only was the blood draw fast and painless, you were able to help us when the lab “lost’ our first sample. Thank you so much for being there when we needed help!
Orchids to the house on the corner of McCulloch boulevard and Blackfoot Drive for the changing decorations on their palm tree totem pole. It makes us smile when we see what is new!
Orchids to my last employer. I had to quit to get any access to my 401k but at least now I can touch my 401k now. Thank you.
Onions to the workplace that allows dogs to run amok in the office but bans employee’s children from visiting, or bringing in their fundraisers! You’re supposed to support your employees and their families, that’s what communities do!
Onions to charging ATM fees. Even if they are a credit union, new branches in town haven’t been established yet. It seems like programming could fix this.
Orchids to the person who found the iPhone in the grocery store parking lot and turned it into the customer service department. Thank you, too, to the customer service department personnel who found the owner and contact me so I could come pick it up.
Orchids to our water department for their patience in helping me realize I still had a water leak. The staff was so nice on the phone and more than once, someone came out to read my meter even when I thought it was read in error. Thank you. You guys were purely professional!
Onions to all those Onion givers who have their nose in everybody’s business. Get a life!
Orchids to the woman in the meat and fish department at Bashas’ for superior and friendly service with a smile. She is always so friendly and professional and a real pleasure to deal with.
Onions to loyalty cards that do not cover digital coupons.
Orchids to the Lake Havasu Senior Center and all the tax aid volunteers for doing tax returns for all of us. Very organized and professional. Thank you for this valuable service.
