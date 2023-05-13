Orchids and Onions

Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Onions to developing on the lake side of State Route 95. There used to be an organization called “Save our Shoreline” and they did a great job preserving what is unique about Lake Havasu, undeveloped shoreline which benefits not only every resident but wildlife as well.

