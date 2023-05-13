Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to developing on the lake side of State Route 95. There used to be an organization called “Save our Shoreline” and they did a great job preserving what is unique about Lake Havasu, undeveloped shoreline which benefits not only every resident but wildlife as well.
Orchids to the professionals at Allo for responding to a construction problem within 15 minutes of the call. Mark Strauss, field engineer, and Justin were on site immediately and the broken pipe was repaired the next day. Very courteous, a pleasure to meet them. Great customer service. M.M.
Onions to no changes in the short-term vacation rental ordinance. Where are the letters the neighbors are to receive? Trash all over, trash cans sit out in the drive for days and longer, weeds all over. You call and get a runaround.
Onions to all the building going on. What about the water shortage? The city needs to curb the building going on.
Orchids to Greg’s Trimming. He trimmed four of our trees and took two dead bushes out for us. Clean up was great, there was nothing left on the ground. The prices are very reasonable. Thanks. Greg, from the family on Barranca Drive.
Onions to my first time at a local restaurant. I ordered a very simple turkey, gravy and salad meal. The salad was wilted and brown. The turkey was yellow and tasted bad. When the food was sent back, thewaitress said I would have to pay for the potato which was all that was edible. We won’t be back.
Orchids to the Motor Vehicle Department in Lake Havasu City. No appointment was necessary and I was in and out in 10 minutes.
Orchids to Michael, our favorite bartender, being back at Chabones.You were truly missed and we’re so glad we get our most amazing cocktails again. The Bonds
Onions to the local retailers for not having store brands on the shelves only name brands that cost more! Sticking it to the consumer for their greed.
Orchids to Dr. Tracy and the staff at Novak Animal Care for helping our beloved Darla cross the rainbow bridge. We will miss you, sweet girl.
Onions to the store in town on the corner. You make our town look terrible with all the used cars and junk out in front of your building.
Orchids to the honest person who turned my cell phone into customer service at Walmart today. That renewed my faith in people. I love Havasu; honest and kind folks live here. Diane T.
Orchids to the Havasis derby party. I was hesitant to go by myself, but was I surprised. Great people, love the energy of this group and the great work they are doing in the community. What a Godsend to Lake Havasu City to have these Havasis ladies!
Orchids to Ed’s Deli. I ordered a party tray and they delivered it on time. It was a huge hit in my office!
