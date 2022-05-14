Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to all of the staff at Smith’s meat department. They are all always so helpful and accommodating with special requests. The most customer service meat department in town.
Onions to the driver of the big red pickup that backed out onto Acoma Boulevard then made a U-turn crossing two lanes of traffic and crossing two solid yellow lines. You broke at least two traffic laws and if the people in the fast lane weren’t watching your idiotic driving you could have caused an accident. Drivers like you give Lake Havasu City a bad name.
Onions to the city. Help slow our town down by enforcing traffic speed limit laws. Running stop signs and signal lights from out of state licensed vehicles is common practice now. Enforce off road vehicles that joyride on residential neighborhood streets. It is out of control.
Orchids to Natalie at Smith’s. I don’t know how she can be in four different places at once at the self-checkout, but she is and she always does it pleasantly and with a smile.
Orchids to the “pay it forward” person at Pet Smart. She was so gracious to charge her credit card for my dog food when my Visa did not go through. Thank you. I will pay it forward.
Orchids to Shugrue’s. We had a nice Friday night dinner here! Drinks were spot on and our prime rib and surf and turf were perfect. A nice time was had by all!
Orchids to Van Rooy Plumbing. Our service call could not have gone better. Their plumber was right on time, and the guys were very friendly. They perfectly performed the needed repairs in no time at all. Highly recommended.
Orchids to Crown Ace Hardware. This is a great hardware store, and being on the South side, I find it the most conveniently located. They have pretty much everything you need and the service is always great because they tend to know what they’re talking about. That is not an experience I often get at big box stores. I’d give individual staff an orchid, but they are all good.
Onions to the dead body found in Lake Mead that has been there since probably the 1980’s. I can’t believe even more are expected to be found. It is unbelievably gross that we drink that water.
Please stop throwing dead bodies into our drinking water!
Orchids to El Paraiso and the flaming margarita! Very nice staff and great food.
Orchids to Eric at Jeff’s service and Restaurant. What a pleasure to deal with this technician. He was polite, did his job very well. Would work with this company any time I had a problem with my appliances.
Orchids to all of the vintage car owners in Lake Havasu City. I really enjoy the Thursday nights on McCulloch.
