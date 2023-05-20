Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to those “Karens” and “Kevins” who became full time residents in the last three years. We don’t need your “greater than thou” attitudes. You’re not special except in your head. We do things our way here, not your way. If you don’t like it, leave!
Orchids to Loco’s and Havasis for a fantastic lunch! Great food, great fun and most of all great women. I love being a part of this lovely group of giving women.
Orchids to Karen at Prestige Assisted Living, Claremont. You are the best activity director in the nation. The residents are always busy thanks to you. Also, thank you to the personal care aids. All of you are excellent for everything you do and all of you deserve a big bonus.
Orchids to Joe and Tyson at Lowe’s for the great service helping me decide on the washing machine and dryer that I purchased from them. They both spent some time with me. Joe set the delivery date for the next day for the washer because they had one in stock and it was delivered on a Sunday! Thanks, guys, for the good service. June.
Orchids and bunches of love to Dr. Carlos Ruiz for the goody package he sent to my son. Thank you, also, to the lovely people who delivered it!
Onions to people who take credit for hard work of others. You might be the boss, but you spent that time with your feet on the desk, scrolling Facebook, while the rest of us worked hard to get it done.
Orchids to the nice gentleman who helped me at Bashas’ when I dropped all of my change walking into the store. I’m going to pay it forward and help the next person who needs help. Thanks, again!
Onions to all of the friendly and competent bartenders from the facility being fired. Maybe the higher ups should re-evaluate the bar management.
Orchids to Avery of Horizon Medical Driving Services. This young man and his mother brought me a portable air conditioner to use. They set it up and made sure it worked before leaving. I’m 81 years old and my dog is 16. They saved us! V.
Onions to people who can’t figure out how to stay in their own lanes on Acoma Boulevard.
Orchids to the military aircraft over our fair city. That is the sound of Freedom. God Bless America.
Orchids to the military “training” over our city yesterday. I’m sure it started out as training but after watching a few barrel rolls, I think it was more like young men having a fun time! Yes, I’m very jealous!
Orchids to the dynamic duo bar team at the Elks Lodge! We are visiting and have never had so much fun sitting at a bar and we travel a lot! Daniel and Marti Rae put on a great show behind the bar. They are professional, funny, and smiling from ear to ear. Thank you.
Onions to the folks who continue to post gripes regarding the “club”. Whining about sour grapes is non-productive. Find another bar to buy cheap drinks and whine.
