Orchids to the Flip Flop store. I bought the best pair of pants there and intend to return for some of those gorgeous sandals on the wall. They were very friendly, too.
Onions to the complete lack of etiquette from the younger generation these days. No please, no thank you, nothing.
Orchids to the woman who bought my wedding dress at the church fundraiser recently. It is a beautiful dress and I wish you as much happiness when you go down the aisle as it brought me.
Orchids to the kind folks who paid for our breakfast at Sam’s Place last Saturday. These two veterans are grateful and will pay it forward. David Baker
Onions to the storage unit building craziness that continues to take away our beautiful lake views. Lake Havasu City will soon be known not for the lake or the bridge, but as the storage unit capitol of Arizona.
Orchids to Dustin at TLC Appliance Repair. He was sent by our home warranty people and came out just a few days later and he did a great job. While he was here, my husband had a question about out ice maker and he fixed that as well. June
Orchids to taking property tax money and fixing the streets!
Onions to the man urinating in front of others with the passenger door wide open. That was really disturbing.
Orchids, and lots of them, to Epic Epoxy for the epic job they did on my house floor. They were professional, punctual, delightful, and did a fabulous job.
Onions to the neighbor flying the “new” political flag. There is enough hate and violence in our country, and you fly a “Beware of Trump Voter” flag!
Orchids to the kind person who found my tablet in a Walmart basket Wednesday and turned it in. I am so grateful for you!
Orchids to Babaloo restaurant. Great happy hour, delicious food and outstanding service. Can’t remember the server’s name but he did a great job for us. We sampled a little of everything too. Highly recommend.
Orchids to Dawson at Jimmy John’s. He is an asset to your establishment. He’s very efficient and personable.
Onions to customers who are so rude and untrusting these days. You should trust a company that you have been with for many years; too bad you are so rude that no one wants your money. Life is too short to be spoken to like that.
Onions to people who wear offensive shirts just for the drama they get in other people’s reactions. Just shows you need to the center of attention wherever you go.
Onions to whomever moved the dumpster in our condominium complex. Where is the replacement? Management doesn’t know anything about it. Please bring it back, we need it!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
