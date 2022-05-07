Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to scammers. I received a call earlier this week telling me that I owed money to a company and that a way to pay off my balance was in gift cards. I knew immediately this was a scam, but wanted to get it out there for those who may not know as they can sound very convincing.
Orchids to four Lake Havasu City women whohave stepped up to help our rescue animals. A big thank you to Diana B., Debbie B., Cathie L., and Debbie D. We are their voice and you all definitely spoke out for our furbabies!
Orchids to The Pool Sharks, Mike and Kevin. Thank you for taking such good care of our pool. Can’t recommend you guys enough. You rock!
Onions to the coffee club on Palo Verde Boulevard for not inviting me to your morning meet to watch the naked guy do his chores every morning. It would definately make my morning!
Onions to all of the garage sale signs, once again, left up long after the actual sale has ended. Do you guys just enjoy derailing us old folks, or what?
Onions to a local grocery store’s parking lot. Redoing that parking lot has not done anyone any favors. I still run the very high risk of having an accident. And, as if finding a parking spot wasn’t hard enough, now we have spots dedicated to various nonsense such as pick up only, seniors, and everyone else who feels entitled for special treatment. Ridiculous!
Orchids to Chao Praya Thai Food restaurant. We are so lucky to have such a good Thai food place in town. Their red curry soup is among the best I’ve ever had-even when I was actually in Thailand. I hope you can open seven days a week again soon.
Orchids to Sharon Hunter and her beautiful hand made cards. I bought a birthday card from her recently that was actually interactive. I wish I had that kind of talent. Thank you, Sharon!
Orchids to the Boat House restaurant and their loaded Bloody Marys! Best way to make a meal memorable, ever. High recommended.
Orchids to Brad! Thank you for returning my car keys I dropped in Albertson’s parking lot. I’m sure I would have been in a panic if I had reached my car and couldn’t find my keys. Thank you for being so kind! You are what make this city so awesome to live in.
Orchid’s to Smith’s new gasoline pumps and the staff who are very kind in explaining to me how to get my reward points from the pump. Turns out, the secret is to use the key pad to the right, not the arrows or numbers next to the screen. Who knew? Thank you!
Orchids to the vintage cars on McCulloch Boulevard every Thursday. Such fun!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
