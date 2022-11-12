Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Shirley who volunteers at the Lake Havasu City Library for early voting. She was so friendly and competent. I found her really helpful about explaining the voting process and answering all of my questions. What a professional!
Orchids to Mohave Roofers. We were very happy with the job they did on our roof. They were fast, professional and I was particularly impressed when the job foreman or manager came out and inspected the crew’s work at each step of the way. Great job!
Orchids to Hertz Car Rental. I use them quite routinely, even if in a seasonal context, and they always come through. They give me the best deal they have and I’m never disappointed. I know all of the staff by name and they are all very professional and gracious.
Onions to the brown Chevrolet who tailgated me all through the school zone. Tailgating isn’t going to make me go faster. Everyone knows the police patrol school zone areas heavily in order to keep the kids safe. Feel free to pass me if you want the ticket.
Orchids to Marilyn, my wife, of 10 years. While we haven’t always seen eye to eye, especially during the tough times, it was a comfort to know we always had each other. We still do. Thank you for being there so solidly for me during the last ten years. Let’s make the next ten even better.
Orchids to Oasis Floors. Jeremy was prompt and up front about the timeline and price of my job. I found Caleb easy to work with and the whole crew was fast and efficient in the installation of my new flooring. I recommend them highly. My new floors look and feel fantastic!
Orchids to the balloons flying over our beautiful city once again.
Onions to my roommate’s wind chimes that ding and bang loudly all night during the wind storms. It’s like trying to sleep during the Normandy invasion.
Orchids to Kevin Jaxson and his band at Jeremy’s Juke Joint. I thoroughly enjoyed the talent and the energy of his music. What a talent! I urge all to go, you will have a great time.
Orchids to Baskin-Robbins ice cream store. I got serviced right away without having to wait and the staff knew exactly what I wanted even though I described my perfect ice cream in nebulous terms because I couldn’t remember the name. Thank you!
Onions to the daylight saving time coming up again this weekend. We stopped doing that years ago, I wish the rest of the country would stop as well.
