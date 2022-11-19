Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Havasis for being such a great group and so very welcoming! As a first-timer, a lady named Suzy made me feel so welcomed. It was so much fun and I loved the sound of the women laughing. So, refreshing. I will definitely partake of future events.
Orchids to Air Control Home Services and its technicians. They’ve always done an excellent job for both air conditioning servicing and plumbing problems.
Orchids to ProFound Builders. Dave and Mo did an excellent job in designing and completing our new wall. We love our new stacked brick electric fireplace to help heat the livingroom. They were professional, friendly and reasonble. They did a great job cleaning up as well. We plan to have them for more home projects!
Orchids to Edgar’s Landscaping and Lawncare. They were here promptly to handle our water leaks by installing new irrigation valves. Hope to hire them again at such a reasonable cost.
Onions to the very elderly old man who parked so close that he actually got out of his truck to fold his side mirror in and blocked access to our driver’s side door. Fortunately, we saw it in time and the tow company was already called to tow your big blue truck.
Onions to delivery service that does not ring the bell!
My email said my package was delivered last night but this morning I had no package! Please let me know that you dropped a package at my door. That was an expensive drive by.
Orchids to Austin at Jack In The Box! Best customer service I have ever received in a drive through!
Onions to the Desert Hawks RC Club. We found out about the event in Sunday’s paper, a day late! We would have loved to be there. Next time you have an event, get the word out more in advance. Please!
Orchids to the front desk at Planet Fitness for always being so helpful and professional and keeping the gym so nice and clean. Great job, guys!
Onions to the rude and noisy side by sides who gather and whose sounds penetrate inside houses several doors away, disturbing our peace. Are mufflers not allowed?
Orchids to the bubbly hostess at IHOP on a chaotic Veteran’s Day. Even the half hour wait was fun getting to share war stories with the other veterans. Thank you all for your service!
Orchids to Bill Holthaus for his first “Hole in One” and a veteran on Veteran’s Day. Such a proud day for a wonderful man, his family and friends who love him.
Onions to the grocery stores allowing short term patrons (those picking up their groceries) to take the best parking spots!
