Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the person who bought my coffee at Starbucks. Thank you, kind soul.
Orchids to Autoworks! You go above and beyond and so very honest! You guys are the best!
Orchids to Haven House Assisted Living for a Great Halloween party! The staff and residents made trick or treating so much fun for everyone! The residents seemed to really enjoy the children in their costumes and the children sure enjoyed spending time with them. A lot of thought and hard work went into planning the event. Thank you.
Orchids to Be Right There Shuttle. They got me safely home last night and they were also very helpful when I was Halloween party hopping amongst friends. They came promptly, were safe drivers and the charges were always reasonable.
Orchids to the Boat House Grill. The bunch of us showed up without a reservation. We got seated almost immediately and the waistaff was most attentive. We all had a great time.
Orchids to Amber and Joy from Havasu Regional Medical Center. The best nurses from floor 200. They are so compassionate and caring. I couldn’t ask for better girls to take care of me, after my emergency surgery. You girls go above and beyond to make a patient feel cared for.
Orchids to the young people walking in the Veterans Day parade who sought out veterans in the crowd and came up to them to say “thank you for your service” and shake their hand. I was standing next to an older Army veteran, when a child greated him. There wasn’t a dry eye around us! Made me proud to see such respect, what an example this young boy is!
Orchids to Tim from Triple C carpet cleaning! Excellent customer service and my sectional looks brand new!
Orchids to Mark Davis, DO. He is so compassionate in addition to being an excellent orthopedic surgeon. Kudos to him and his staff.
Orchids to Tawnie Kelley at Bri Salon! About a year ago, I had another salon fry my hair after an over processed color. I went in to see her and had to have it cut short because of breakage. She gave me a really cute ‘do! I’ve been growing it out and was finally ready for a color again. She gave me a lovely color and a trim! A great stylist and highly recommended!
Orchids to the person who yelled “good man” at me and my running buddy around 1:40 a.m. this morning. I guess because of my reflective clothes and my running buddie’s LED vest. We usually get called the 3 letter word while running at 2:00 a.m. on Saturday mornings. This was a pleasant change.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person ore email to planner@havasunews.com
