Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to El Pollo Loco. I needed a quick place to pop in for lunch and had a delicious chicken burrito. Fast and Fresh!
Orchids to Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. I found all of the staff amazingly kind and patient in the burial of my father. My family and I are most appreciative of their qualities during our period of deep grief.
Orchids to Makai Cafe. Great food, great service and great atmosphere! My friends love meeting there each week.
Orchids to the staff at Pro Therapy. Everyone there has been so wonderful helping me in my recovery of back surgery. I highly recommend this place as they are all very knowledgeable.
Onions to the grocery stores who use up good parking spots for pick-up. Why can’t the spots way in the back or on the side of the buidling be used for this purpose? You give the best parking spots to people who are only there for a few minutes!
Orchids to the Hospice of Havasu retail store. I go there often and everytime, I find a wonderful item I didn’t know I needed. Such a great place. Thank you for everyone who donates such great stuff there.
Orchids to Dave’s Appliance Store. The staff there were able to locate a nebulous stove part that I couldn’t get a hold of anywhere else. You guys are golden!
Orchids to our local Urgent Care place. I had burned myself baking and the burn just kept getting increasingly painful. I finally went to our local urgent care and they were able to ameliorate the pain considerably. I very much appreciate it!
Onions to people who treat their pets like children. Before you spend your money on yet another pet treat or pet sweater, consider making a real difference with your money and give to children’s charities.
Orchids to Haven Health! What a great organization. You have been a social necessity for my grandmother. It took a while, but she is out of her shell and enjoying playing games and having the company of others. Thank you for taking such great care of her.
Orchids to Rosati’s Pizza. We finally broke down and ordered a pizza to go and when it was delivered it was hot, fresh and very tasty. I hesitate to order pizza to go for delivery because it comes soggy and lukewarm so many times. Rosati’s was the exception. Great job! I highly recommend them.
Onions to the over-crowded and confusing mess McCulloch Boulevard has become when too many events are scheduled there. Noisy, dirty, and smelly. Can we please schedule less events on the same day on McCulloch Boulevard?
Onions to all of the business that don’t have chairs for people to sit on while waiting for service.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less
