Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the elderly gentleman who paid my bar tab for me at Cha Bones. You were so kind! Thank you very much.
Orchids to Rebel BBQ. Best pulled pork sandwich I’ve had in a long time and the service was outstanding. I’ll be back.
Onions to those who are, once again, shooting off illegal fireworks behind our house in the Desert Hills. Very uncool and a real fire hazard. Stop it!
Orchids to All American Air Conditioning of Lake Havasu City. I want to tell everyone in this town how they did such an amazing job installing our mini splits. Jeff set it up and Adam, Trevor and Jake did the install. Very professional and friendly.
Orchids to Angel the bagger at Smith’s. He is always quick, competent, professional and friendly. He works well with his team, as a customer, I can just tell.
Orchids to Discount Tire. My Toyota truck had sat for over a year and had to have all four tires replaced. I got serviced fast, and the normally very expensive tires were priced very fairly. Once again, I got great service from a fast and professional team. Thank you, Discount Tire!
Onions to the onion-giver about the new multi-million dollar homes being built on the lake. The homes will be beautiful and the owners are already contributing to the local economy. Not just the contractors and skilled trades to build them, but we were sightseeing and met a very nice security guard who was quick to respond to our unlawful sightseeing. Oops! Our apologies.
Orchids to North Shore Plumbing. My water softener install was amazingly fast and competent. I highly recommend them.
Orchids to Lake Havasu Regional Medical Center. I found the staff in the Department of Radiology to be super nice and professional. You really put me at ease and I am so appreciative. Thank you.
Orchids to Black Bear Diner. Good food and a quick and pleasant place to bring out of town guests and family. It’s a great start to a busy day.
Onions to yet another dragster speeding down Cherry Tree Lane. You were easily doing 60 miles per hour. The speed limit there is 35 miles per hour. Please slow down!
Orchids to Dr. E.A. Schneider at Huffman Chiropractic and staff for getting me properly re-aligned. I feel so much better now. All the pain has been substantially mitigated. Great job! Thank you.
Onions to all the orchids and onions about tips. No one will ever make everyone happy. Just try to be fair. I don’t think that’s too much to ask.
Orchids to Killen It Electric. Dustin and Nathan did such a terrific job. I would highly recommend them.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.