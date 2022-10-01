Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the woman who feeds her dog human food while at the table! How gross! Please keep your animals away from public food areas. As wonderful as dogs are, they aren’t clean enough to be around other people’s food. They shed and and can have diseases.
Orchids to Nicki at Walgreens pharmacy. She always goes above and beyond to help me fill my subscriptions. She is so friendly and professional.
Orchids to the two firemen who helped me change a flat tire between Acoma Boulevard and their station house. It turned out to be a great place to get a flat!
Onions to pushy people who seem to be everywhere. Crowding your personal space at the store, creeping up behind you while waiting at the light, rushing you on the phone. Slow down, folks, you only live once.
Orchids to the self-checkout girl at Albertsons. I no more put my few grocery items down to begin scanning and she grabbed the scanner and had them all scanned and subtotaled! I was so impressed with her speed and efficiency.
Orchids to Tavern 95 for a quick and satisfying dinner. The food was good, the portions were substantial and the waitstaff were attentive. Not much more you can ask for. I’ll be back.
Onions to all of the porch thieves out there. We had three packages delivered just a half hour prior to coming home. We tracked their delivery, yet when we arrived they were gone. Sure enough, we checked our security cameras and caught the thieves in broad daylight. Police are being called. Everyone has security cameras now, so why try to get away with this?
Onions to the movie “The Woman King” for its historical fraudulence. The Dahomey Kingdom was known for its role in the transatlantic slave trade. Just like Hollywood, they were trying to make a profit.
Orchids to Matthew who helped my mom move her huge, gruesome, broken freezer to the curb. Finally! Thank you, Matthew. You made a positve difference in our lives.
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Clinic, especially the second floor staff. You are all so caring and do such a great job. Thank you!
Orchids to Linda’s Italian Food Jerky and Sausage. Great customer service along with great food. I had a wonderful experience there. I highly recommend this place.
Onions to the new construction that has now blocked my view of Cupcake Mountain. Do we really need yet another house in this town? I feel as though I should get some compensation for this.
Orchids to the storms; we needed the water. Let’s hope we have an El Nina front next year for even more rain!
