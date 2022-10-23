Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the million dollar homes on the Island. The builder should have had to set aside funds for a second bridge in order to support all of the new traffic on an already needed bridge. Where is the water supply to support these new homes?
Onions to the mail run by the government that comes without postmarks. Many letters arrive just before the bill’s due date, but the actual bills inside the letter are dated weeks before. This gives you have no proof the slow delivery and of their processing date.
Orchids to me, I’ve found a great way for extra income. I follow people who use their turn signals and just pull in behind them in the drive way to block them in and sell them insurance policies!
Orchids to Clint Martin at Frontier Skin and Cancer. Once again, he caught a cancerous spot and removed it. We are relieved!
Orchids to Ray the checker at Safeway Grocery Store. He’s always so helpful and nice, and my wife thinks he’s cute too!
Onions to the restaurant that claims to have great food, but I saw a waitress handle money, go into the kitchen, make a salad with her bare hands, and eat a crouton as if nobody can see them through the glass window.
Orchids to Albertsons grocery store. They set the bar high and are always so friendly.
Orchids to the hard working cement-pour workers who get to sleep in until 5 a.m. so they can be on time to work, even on a Saturday. You’re appreciated!
Onions to drivers who ignore the blue, high-beam light staring them in their face.
Orchids to the band, The 64s, at the Zombie Pub Crawl at McKee’s. That was a great show!
Orchids to the nice couple who bought me a martini at La Vita Dolce on Sunday for my 84th birthday. Orchids to my daughter for treating me to dinner at my favorite restaurant. Orchids to Dorrie and my friends for a great birthday party Saturday afternoon. Makes growing old easier.
Orchids to Ashton and Eric at Smith’s Grocery. Ashton was incredibly mindful as he bagged the groceries, even citing policy and Eric was very friendly and efficient. Hard working and affable people like this make it a pleasure to go grocery shopping.
Orchids to the lovely lady wearing a cowgirl hat at the Kiowa Coin-op Laundromat who took our heavy cart out to our car for us and unloaded the wet throw rugs into the trunk. She then offered us water. A true act of kindness that is very much appreciated.
Orchids to the Farmer’s Market at The KAWS. I bought lots of great stuff that I get so many compliments on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.